iciHaiti – Justice : Pastor Lafleur sent to the correctional tribunal

iciHaiti – Justice : Pastor Lafleur despatched to the correctional tribunal

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 round midday, Pastor Amel Lafleur appeared earlier than Me Jacques Lafontant Authorities Commissioner of the Court docket of First Occasion of Port-au-Prince who wished to audition him on his conduct infringing modesty.

Underneath police safety, Pastor Lafleur accompanied by a number of legal professionals, of his spouse, his two youngsters together with his daughter with whom the sexual scene was filmed and plenty of trustworthy of his church got here to help him.

Let’s recall that Pastor Lafleur is accused of public indecent publicity following the published on social networks of video exhibiting Pastor Amel Lafleur simulating a bodily relationship with a younger lady throughout a coaching session in intercourse schooling for the advantage of her trustworthy married inside the precincts of her Church

The listening to lasted practically an hour throughout which the Pastor answered questions from the commissioner and the deputy commissioners. Pastor Amel Lafleur additionally submitted the whole video of this coaching on intercourse schooling.

After contradictory authorized arguments between his legal professionals and the Authorities Commissioner, the latter determined to switch the file to the correctional courtroom regardless of the opposition makes an attempt of his legal professionals “Pastor Lafleur should seem by summons earlier than the correctional courtroom to reply for the information that the legislation punishes with a correctional sentence in response to article 283 of the penal code strengthened by the Decree of July 6, 2005 on public indecent publicity,” declared Me Lafontant.

Let's rcall that the Pasteur is prohibited from leaving the territory and prohibited from any follow ministerial and/or pastoral for a interval of 5 years by the Ministry of Worship

