iciHaiti – Obituaries : Death of Léon Jean Marie Guillaume DG of CONATEL

17/01/2023
17/01/2023 08:23:57

iciHaiti - Obituaries : Death of Léon Jean Marie Guillaume DG of CONATEL

It’s with deep unhappiness that engineer Rosemond Pradel, Minister of Public Works, Transport and Communications, discovered of the demise of engineer Léon Jean Marie Guillaume, Director Normal of the Nationwide Telecommunications Council (CONATEL), which occurred within the age of 64 on Monday, January 16, round one o’clock within the morning, in a hospital middle in Florida (USA), following most cancers.

Engineer Léon Jean Marie Guillaume led CONATEL twice, between September 2011 and March 2016 after which from October 2019 to January 16, 2023. His demise represents an enormous loss for Haiti.

On this painful circumstance, Eng Pradel, sends, in his private identify and that of all of the executives and staff of the Ministry, his most honest sympathies to the members of his household, to his shut collaborators in addition to to all the staff of CONATEL.

