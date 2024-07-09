iciHaiti – U-20 World Cup preparation Chile 2025 : Two other friendly matches (Calendar)

iciHaiti – U-20 World Cup preparation Chile 2025 : Two different pleasant matches (Calendar)

The preparation coaching for the Haitian U-20 males’s choice continues with out incident in Colón, Querétaro (Mexico). After the resounding victory [6-0] on Sunday July 7, 2024 towards the U-23 of Inter Querétaro FC https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42724-haiti-news-zapping.html, the coach Haitian-Canadian Angelo Jean-Baptiste specified that two different pleasant conferences will happen :

On July 11, 2024, our Grenadiers will welcome the U-23s of Celaya FC of their coaching camp on the “CEICKOR Alto Rendimiento Deportivo”.

On Saturday July 14, 2024, for his or her final pleasant match, they may face one other U-23 staff, the “Gallos Blancos” of Querétaro.

Subsequently, coach Angelo Jean-Baptiste and his staff may have July 15 to 18 (4 days) to refine their sport plan, earlier than leaving the coaching heart on July 19, when Concacaf will take cost the Haitian delegation, which might be primarily based in Irapuato to play the three group matches towards Mexico, Panama and Guatemala.

Schedule of the three group matches:

See additionally :



https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42724-haiti-news-zapping.html



https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42717-haiti-news-zapping.html



https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42703-haiti-news-zapping.html



https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42695-icihaiti-u-20-world-cup-qualifiers-chile-2025-grenadiers-training-camp-new-reduced-prelist.html



https://www.icihaiti.com/en/news-42688-icihaiti-u-20-world-cup-qualifiers-chile-2025-gathering-of-grenadiers-latest-information.html



https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-42592-haiti-u-20-world-cup-qualifiers-chile-2025-grenadiers-pre-list-+-calendar.html



https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-41765-haiti-flash-2025-world-cup-qualifiers-our-grenadiers-qualified-for-the-final-qualifying-phase-video.html



https://www.haitilibre.com/en/news-41765-haiti-flash-2025-world-cup-qualifiers-our-grenadiers-qualified-for-the-final-qualifying-phase-video.html

BF/ HaitiLibre