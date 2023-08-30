Idalia Brings Less Damage Than Feared to Florida

Hurricane Idalia, the primary main storm to pummel Florida this season, introduced a surge of seawater on Wednesday that flooded neighborhoods alongside a lot of the state’s western coast and lacerating winds that minimize energy and leveled timber. Two individuals died in visitors accidents that the police linked to the tough situations. Rescuers pulled scores of individuals from properties that had been taking over water.

However the harm inflicted by Idalia, which was a Class 3 hurricane when it made landfall on Wednesday morning, might have been far worse. By a stroke of meteorological luck, the hurricane got here ashore in a marshy and thinly populated a part of Florida, southeast of Tallahassee.

Hardest hit had been sparse fishing and seaside cities scattered alongside the Huge Bend, the criminal within the state that connects the Panhandle to the Florida peninsula.

“It got here by means of — the entire ocean,” stated Donna Knight, a clammer in Cedar Key, Fla., a conglomeration of tiny islands linked by bridges that juts three miles into the Gulf of Mexico.