This week's subject is written by Natasha Frost, a reporter in Melbourne.

It is just a slight exaggeration to say that Australia runs on banh mi — the Vietnamese sandwich of a baguette with tangy pickled greens, a slick of mayonnaise and your protein of alternative.

Within the downtown Melbourne space alone, there are round 20 totally different banh mi choices within the area of roughly a sq. mile, and they’re the gold-standard lunch for all: “tradies,” or tradespeople, in fluorescent vests; white-collar employees; and college students. (Many individuals consult with the banh mi merely as a “pork roll.”)

“Rising up in Australia, I used to be a sucker for a very good sanger,” stated Duncan Lu, the Vietnamese Australian founding father of the Melbourne banh mi chain Grasp Roll, who grew up in Adelaide. “I really like bread, and that’s precisely what banh mi is.”

Between 1976 and 1986, around 94,000 Vietnamese refugees made a brand new residence in Australia after the Vietnam Struggle, which led to 1975. About 282,000 Vietnamese-born individuals reside within the nation at the moment, making it the nation’s sixth-largest migrant community.