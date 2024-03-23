In Frigid Early Spring, Lining Up for a Rite of Summer in Western Massachusetts

The temperature was 25 levels at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with wind-whipped flurries within the air, as Gary Soldati pulled his pickup truck into the car parking zone at Tanglewood, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s out of doors live performance venue within the Berkshires area of Massachusetts.

4 hours remained earlier than tickets for the summer time season went on sale. Even within the wintry darkness, Mr. Soldati, 72, of West Stockbridge, might see he was the primary one there. Now all he needed to do was wait: for the field workplace to open at 10 — after which for summer time to start.

In line with the calendar, it was the primary day of spring. However in New England, it could be weeks earlier than the air turned reliably balmy. Within the meantime, residents have been clinging to indicators that the chilly would finally retreat: a stray crocus within the yard. An additional hour of daylight. The annual unlocking of the Tanglewood field workplace.