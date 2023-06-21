In Hosting Modi, Biden Downsizes Democracy Concerns With India

President Biden has declared “the battle between democracy and autocracy” to be the defining wrestle of his time. However when he rolls out the purple carpet on the South Garden of the White Home for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India on Thursday morning, Mr. Biden will successfully name a brief truce.

In granting Mr. Modi a coveted state go to, full with a star-studded gala dinner, Mr. Biden will bathe consideration on a frontrunner presiding over democratic backsliding on this planet’s most populous nation. Mr. Modi’s authorities has cracked down on dissent and hounded opponents in a manner that has raised fears of an authoritarian flip not seen since India’s slip into dictatorship within the Seventies.

But Mr. Biden has concluded, a lot as his predecessors did, that he wants India regardless of considerations over human rights simply as he believes he wants Saudi Arabia, the Philippines and different international locations which might be both outright autocracies or don’t match into the class of preferrred democracies. At a time of confrontation with Russia and an uneasy standoff with China, Mr. Biden is being pressured to just accept the issues of America’s associates.

Two and a half years into his administration, the democracy-versus-autocracy framework has, due to this fact, change into one thing of a geopolitical straitjacket for Mr. Biden, one which conveys little of the subtleties his international coverage really envisions but nearly ensures criticism each time he shakes palms with a counterpart who doesn’t move the George Washington take a look at. Even a few of his prime advisers privately view the assemble as too black-and-white in a world of grays.