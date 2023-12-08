In Las Vegas, Biden Speaks the Name He Often Doesn’t

Just some months in the past, President Biden hardly ever stated the identify of his possible opponent within the 2024 presidential election — former President Donald J. Trump — as an alternative invoking different Republicans as proxies throughout public occasions or, every now and then, referring merely to “the previous man.”

However talking in Las Vegas on Friday, Mr. Biden didn’t maintain again.

“Trump simply talks to speak,” he stated on the Carpenters Worldwide Coaching Heart in Las Vegas, a union hub favored by Democrats. “We stroll the stroll.”

After which his phrases turned even sharper: “He likes to say America is a failing nation. Frankly, he doesn’t know what the hell he’s speaking about.”

Mr. Biden was in Las Vegas to announce $8.2 billion in funding for passenger rail tasks, and he used the chance to criticize his predecessor’s strategy to infrastructure, saying that “the final administration tried to cancel” a rail venture in California and that his newest investments “stand in stark distinction.”