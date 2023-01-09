In Mexico, Biden Looks for Help With Migrants and Stronger Partnership

MEXICO CITY — President Biden was underneath rising political stress Monday to confront the surge of undocumented migrants on the southern border as he started two days of diplomacy in Mexico Metropolis supposed to safe extra assist from Mexico to stem the tide of individuals fleeing towards the USA.

Mr. Biden can also be on the lookout for extra cooperation from Mexico within the battle towards drug trafficking, and for the decision of a dispute over the Mexican authorities’s monetary assist for its power industries. He started these conversations on Monday night with a one-on-one assembly with the nation’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the second time that the 2 leaders have met in particular person since Mr. Biden took workplace two years in the past.

In remarks earlier than his assembly, Mr. Biden stated that the USA and Mexico “should proceed to construct and contribute to democratic establishments within the hemisphere.” Each international locations, he stated, are “at a type of inflection factors.”

Officers on either side of the border have set modest targets for the North American Leaders Summit between Mr. Biden, Mr. López Obrador and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. No agreements are anticipated on immigration, for example, solely commitments to work in that course.