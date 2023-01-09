In Mexico, Biden Looks for Help With Migrants and Stronger Partnership

MEXICO CITY — President Biden was underneath rising political stress Monday to confront the surge of undocumented migrants on the southern border as he started two days of diplomacy in Mexico Metropolis supposed to safe extra assist from Mexico to stem the tide of individuals fleeing towards the USA.
Mr. Biden can also be on the lookout for extra cooperation from Mexico within the battle towards drug trafficking, and for the decision of a dispute over the Mexican authorities’s monetary assist for its power industries. He started these conversations on Monday night with a one-on-one assembly with the nation’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the second time that the 2 leaders have met in particular person since Mr. Biden took workplace two years in the past.
In remarks earlier than his assembly, Mr. Biden stated that the USA and Mexico “should proceed to construct and contribute to democratic establishments within the hemisphere.” Each international locations, he stated, are “at a type of inflection factors.”
Officers on either side of the border have set modest targets for the North American Leaders Summit between Mr. Biden, Mr. López Obrador and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada. No agreements are anticipated on immigration, for example, solely commitments to work in that course.
However officers additionally stated that particular offers on the brief gathering had been much less vital than a broader mission: cementing the return of a North American partnership based mostly on cooperation and shared pursuits somewhat than the intimidation and battle that marked the Trump years.
It has been three and a half years since President Donald J. Trump threatened Mexico with far-reaching tariffs and practically 5 years since Mr. Trump angrily tore up an settlement with the Group of seven international locations throughout a summit in Canada. Now, with Mr. Biden as president, officers in all three international locations say a stronger relationship is important to enhancing provide chains and weathering financial headwinds.
“A bigger financial imaginative and prescient of North America that includes excessive labor requirements, higher environmental requirements and as a lot positively reinforcing financial exercise as potential,” was how Jake Sullivan, the administration’s nationwide safety adviser, described what Mr. Biden hopes to perform on the summit.
“That enables the USA to be the manufacturing powerhouse that President Biden has talked about, but additionally is a win-win for Mexico and Canada, and reduces our dependencies on different international locations and different elements of the world who don’t essentially share the identical values that we share with our companions right here in North America,” Mr. Sullivan stated.
The shortage of particular, aggressive motion objects has pissed off some enterprise leaders in the USA, who stated there are financial disputes between the three international locations that should be resolved quickly.
“It’s not ample for leaders to get simply collectively,” stated Myron Sensible, the Government Vice President and head of worldwide affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “It’s vital that we see motion and transformational change in the way in which that governments work with the personal sector.”
Nonetheless, confronting migration is on the high of the agenda for the leaders right here, in response to officers with all three governments, even when main coverage bulletins are unlikely. Talks on migration are fixed, with a U.S. official saying that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is in common contact with Mexico’s overseas minister, Marcelo Ebrard.
The pandemic and the struggle in Ukraine proceed to wreak havoc on international provide chains. Inflation and political instability have produced a starvation disaster of maximum proportions in Latin America and the Caribbean. And the mass motion of individuals throughout the hemisphere continues to problem governments all through the Americas.
Mr. Biden has been underneath fireplace at house from Democrats and Republicans to cope with report numbers of migrants on the southwest border. Final week, the Biden administration stated Mexico had agreed to simply accept a major improve, to 30,000 monthly, within the variety of migrants being swiftly expelled by the USA.
America will now deny individuals from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti the prospect to use for asylum, and swiftly return them to Mexico. American officers stated on Monday that Mr. Biden may press his Mexican counterpart to simply accept much more migrants from different international locations sooner or later, because the Western Hemisphere is convulsed by one of many largest mass migrations within the area in a long time.
The Mexican authorities, together with immigrant advocates in the USA, has denounced a coverage the Biden administration proposed final week that will make asylum very tough to acquire for migrants arriving from a “protected third nation,” normally Mexico, with out first searching for refuge there. On Saturday, Roberto Velasco, the Mexican Overseas Ministry’s chief officer for North America, known as the concept “a purple line for us” as a result of it might imply way more migrants in Mexico.
Mexico has not requested the USA for any monetary assist to cope with the inflow of migrants, believing that doing so would restrict the nation’s autonomy. However Mr. López Obrador is going through political pressures of his personal inside Mexico, the place some are pissed off by the big variety of migrants from elsewhere within the area.
Whereas saying that it’s cracking down on asylum claims, the Biden administration additionally stated it will open extra pathways for individuals emigrate legally to the USA — a change Mexico had been searching for.
“Clearly it additionally decreases the stress on our personal programs and our personal nation by way of these very giant flows of those that we’ve been seeing previously years,” Mr. Velasco stated.
White Home officers stated Mr. Biden was additionally decided to deal with the problem of unlawful drug smuggling, particularly the huge movement of the drug fentanyl from Mexico into the USA.
There was rising concern amongst U.S. officers a few decline in safety cooperation with Mexico in recent times. In October 2020, with out notifying the Mexican authorities, U.S. brokers arrested a former Mexican secretary of protection after he obtained off a aircraft in Los Angeles, accusing him of engaged on behalf of a drug cartel.
The transfer infuriated the Mexican army and prompted a lot outrage inside Mr. López Obrador’s authorities that the American authorities ultimately launched the official and returned him to Mexico.
However the fallout continued.
Mexico delayed for months the granting of visas to a number of brokers from the Drug Enforcement Administration and moved to make it more durable for brokers already within the nation to function usually. A legislation handed on the finish of 2020 required overseas brokers to share data with the Mexican authorities and eliminated their diplomatic immunity.
Mr. López Obrador, in the meantime, has presided over one of the crucial violent durations in Mexico’s current historical past.
Whereas the nation’s authorities final week arrested Ovidio Guzmán López — the son of the notorious drug lord Joaquín Guzmán Loera, often called El Chapo — Mr. López Obrador has eliminated fewer drug cartel chiefs and has executed much less to dismantle organized legal teams than his predecessors, analysts say.
“The Mexican authorities isn’t making it a precedence to crack down on the availability aspect of the drug downside,” stated David Shirk, director of the Justice in Mexico program on the College of San Diego.
Chatting with reporters on Monday, Mr. Sullivan stated that Mr. Biden had “some confidence” that by the top of the summit on Tuesday, he would have secured a dedication from Mr. Lopez Obrador “for stronger cooperation on the fentanyl problem.”
Throughout their assembly on Monday, the 2 presidents additionally started doubtlessly tense conversations about commerce conflicts between their international locations that also loom giant.
Mr. Biden confronted Mr. López Obrador about steps the Mexican president has taken to strengthen the dominance of Mexico’s two predominant state-owned power firms — the Federal Electrical energy Fee, or CFE, and the oil and fuel firm Pemex. Executives of American power firms consider that the Mexican actions put American firms at a drawback in methods not allowed underneath the United States-Mexico-Canada Settlement, a free-trade pact that was signed two years in the past.
Mr. Sullivan stated on Monday that the administration might determine to formalize its complaints towards Mexico if an settlement isn’t reached by the 2 leaders this week.
“We predict consultations have helped make clear each the character of U.S. considerations and have recognized some potential pathways ahead,” he stated. “However we’re not there but.”
Canada has joined the USA in protesting Mexico’s power insurance policies, even because it has elevated investments in Mexico in recent times. However specialists say that Canada enjoys little leverage over Mexico, and officers stated Mr. Trudeau was anticipated to tread flippantly in urgent Canada’s financial pursuits on the summit.
Reporting was contributed by Steve Fisher in Mexico Metropolis, Norimitsu Onishi in Montreal and Ana Swanson in Washington.