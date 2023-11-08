In School Board Elections, Parental Rights Movement Is Dealt Setbacks

Conservative activists for parental rights in schooling have been dealt a number of high-profile losses in state and faculty board elections on Tuesday.

The outcomes recommend limits to what Republicans have hoped can be a potent concern for them main into the 2024 presidential race — how public faculties handle gender, sexuality and race.

The Marketing campaign for Our Shared Future, a progressive group based in 2021 to push again on conservative schooling activism, stated on Wednesday that 19 of its 23 endorsed college board candidates in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Virginia had received.

The American Federation of Lecturers, the nation’s second-largest educators’ union and a key Democratic energy participant, stated that in 250 races it had tracked — a mixture of state, native and faculty board elections — 80 % of its most popular candidates received.