Invented Chinese Names Rejected in San Francisco Elections

Hong Le nonetheless remembers assembly a charismatic girl campaigning for San Francisco district lawyer in 2003. In Cantonese, that girl’s title was 賀錦麗, which is pronounced Ho Gam-lai and means “Congratulate Brocade Stunning.”

Most People know her by one other title: Kamala Harris.

“She’s the vice chairman proper now,” Mr. Le, 88, stated in Cantonese. “And he or she deserves it.”

In San Francisco, the place greater than a fifth of residents are of Chinese language descent, politicians have lengthy taken a second title in Chinese language characters. And any severe candidate is aware of to order marketing campaign supplies in English and in Chinese language.

However the metropolis’s leniency for adopted names has pissed off some Chinese language American candidates, who say that non-Chinese language rivals have gone overboard by utilizing flattering, flowery phrases that initially look have little to do with their precise names. Some candidates have gained a bonus or engaged in cultural appropriation, the critics say.