Iowa man airlifted to the hospital after house explosion in Chillicothe

AND OVERDOSE CRISES. NEW IT’S SIX. ONE MAN IS IN THE HOSPITAL AFTER A HOUSE EXPLOSION IN SOUTHEAST IOWA. TAKE A LOOK AT THIS PICTURE. LESS THAN AN HOUR AGO, WE GOT THIS PHOTO FROM THE WAPO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. IT SHOWS A HOUSE IN SHAMBLES IN CHILLICOTHE. THIS HAPPENED AROUND NOON TODAY. CHILLICOTHE IS ABOUT 15 MINUTES NORTH OF OTTUMWA. MAN’S NAME IS NOT BEING SHARED RIGHT NOW. POLICE DO NOT KNOW THE CONDITION HE IS IN. HE WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL. THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS. THE CAUSE OF THE EXPLOSION IS UNDE
Iowa man airlifted to the hospital after home explosion in Chillicothe
One man is within the hospital after a home explosion in southeast Iowa on Tuesday afternoon. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Workplace says that they obtained a name a couple of home that exploded at midday on Tuesday. They are saying the caller additionally acknowledged a person was outdoors the home.When deputies arrived, they positioned a person close to the residence. He was airlifted to the College of Iowa Hospitals. His title will not be being launched. His situation is unknown.Six completely different businesses responded to the explosion. The reason for the explosion is below investigation at the moment.
