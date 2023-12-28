Israel Expresses Regret for Civilian Casualties in Gaza Airstrike

The Israeli navy stated on Thursday that it had precipitated “unintended hurt” to “uninvolved civilians” in two strikes this week on a densely packed Gaza Strip neighborhood, the place, the native well being authorities stated, dozens had been killed.

It was a uncommon admission of fault by the navy over its conduct of the battle. The navy stated it was focusing on Hamas on Sunday when it launched two strikes on the central Gazan neighborhood of Al Maghazi, which has been flooded with Palestinians uprooted by battle and crammed into properties by the dozen.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that further buildings situated close to the targets had been additionally hit throughout the strikes, which doubtless precipitated unintended hurt to further uninvolved civilians,” the Israel Protection Forces stated in an announcement.

“The I.D.F. regrets the hurt to uninvolved people, and is working to attract classes from the incident,” the assertion stated.