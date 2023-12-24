Israel-Hamas War: Israel’s Military Says Battles Intensifying in Southern Gaza

At night time, amid heavy rains and dropping temperatures, Heba and Ehab Ahmad held their two youngest kids tightly, counting on their physique warmth and a skinny blanket to maintain them heat as water and gusts of wind blew by means of the holes of their makeshift tent.

“Now we have nothing to maintain us heat and dry,” mentioned Heba Ahmad, 36. “We live in situations that I may have by no means in my complete life imagined had been potential.”

The Ahmad household is among the many 1.9 million Gazans who the United Nations says have been displaced since Israel started its relentless bombing marketing campaign and expanded floor operation in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas-led assaults on Israel.

They got here to Gaza’s southern Al-Mawasi neighborhood three weeks in the past, simply as winter crept in. The household of seven took shelter in a small, flimsy tent that they constructed utilizing overpriced nylon sheets and some picket planks, mentioned Ehab Ahmad, 45. They share it with 16 different relations, he added.

“It’s not even a correct tent,” he mentioned, jokingly. “Those that are staying in actual tents are the bourgeois in Gaza.”

In the course of the daytime, Mr. Ahmad mentioned, he and his eldest sons try to search out firewood and cardboard to maintain a small hearth going, which they use to prepare dinner and keep heat. “I’m chatting with you whereas the smoke from the hearth is blinding me,” Mr. Ahmad mentioned in a telephone interview on Sunday. Within the background, somebody may very well be heard coughing uncontrollably. “The smoke can be hurting our lungs,” he added.

The United Nations and different rights teams have in current days expressed rising considerations concerning the additional unfold of waterborne illnesses like cholera and power diarrhea in Gaza with the shortage of fresh water and unsanitary situations. Youngsters have been probably the most severely affected by the rising charges of infectious illness, according to UNICEF.

Mr. and Ms. Ahmad’s solely daughter and youngest baby, Jana, 9, has had extreme stomach ache for almost two weeks, probably from excessive dehydration, Mr. Ahmad mentioned. He mentioned he had not been in a position to take her to a hospital or clinic as a result of the few medical facilities that stay practical are utterly overwhelmed and arduous to achieve on foot.

“She’s been screaming in ache, and all we are able to do is give her a few of the rainwater to drink,” Mr. Ahmad mentioned.

The climate was heat when the Ahmads and their 5 kids first fled their residence within the northeastern metropolis of Beit Hanoun throughout the early days of the struggle. Like many others, Ms. Ahmad mentioned, they didn’t anticipate being gone for this lengthy and had fled with just some paperwork and the summer time garments that they had on their backs.

“I’ve been going to search for heat garments at secondhand road markets,” Mr. Ahmad mentioned, “however they’re promoting them for insane costs that I can’t afford.”

“For 23 days, we’ve been looking for blankets and mattresses,” Mr. Ahmad mentioned. “Now we have been sleeping on a skinny sheet and shaping the sand right into a form of pillow to relaxation our heads.”

This previous week, the Built-in Meals Safety Section Classification, a world partnership of assist organizations, labeled Gaza’s complete inhabitants as in disaster by way of entry to meals.

Like many different displaced households, the Ahmads, who’ve moved 4 occasions for the reason that begin of the struggle, have struggled to search out meals and water. They’ve been consuming no matter they may forage, principally wild leafy greens, Mr. Ahmad mentioned. He added that no assist had reached them thus far. Distribution of assist has been sophisticated by gas shortages, continued airstrikes and a mess of different logistical challenges.

There’s a silver lining to the wet climate, although — a brief break from the household’s each day wrestle to search out water.

They positioned a bucket exterior their tent to gather rainwater, which they used to prepare dinner and wash themselves and their garments.

“It’s nonetheless contaminated water,” Mr. Ahmad mentioned, “however we’ve no different different. We have to adapt.”

Ameera Harouda contributed reporting from Doha, Qatar.