Israel-Hamas War Live News: Aid Trucks Move Through Border Crossing to Gaza

Rut Hodaya Perez is in no form to be held as a hostage within the Gaza Strip.

A 17-year-old Israeli woman who has myotonic dystrophy, Rut can’t stroll and makes use of a wheelchair. However that didn’t cease Hamas gunmen from snatching her on Oct. 7 from a trance music competition close to the Gaza border throughout their spree of kidnapping and slaughter.

Rut is now among the many giant and various group of captives that Hamas is believed to have dragged again to its underground labyrinth of tunnels in Gaza.

“She isn’t constructed to dwell in a spot like that,” stated her sister, Yamit.

It has been two weeks since Hamas attacked Israel, massacring greater than 1,400 folks and kidnapping greater than 200. Whereas fears are rising for the protection of all the hostages, held in circumstances that might take a look at even the strongest, the troubles are particularly intense for essentially the most bodily susceptible like Rut.

From left: Eric Perez, Rut Hodaya Perez and Yamit Perez. Credit score… Perez Household

On Friday morning, Israeli navy officers stated that “most” of the hostages have been alive, and by Friday night time, all these with family members held in Gaza acquired an added injection of hope when Israel and Hamas introduced that two hostages, a mom and daughter who’re twin American-Israeli residents, had been freed.

American officers stated that representatives from Qatar, an American ally that maintains good relations with Hamas, had helped persuade the group, which controls Gaza, to free Judith Raanan, 59, and Natalie Raanan, 17. It was not clear why the Raanans have been launched earlier than others.

However for all these remaining, it’s nearly inconceivable what any of them, particularly the neediest, reside via.

They’re being held at gunpoint by the identical group that massacred their associates and family members. They’re trapped within the densely packed Gaza enclave that Israeli warplanes are relentlessly bombing. Throughout them, meals, water and drugs are working out, and worry, rage and hatred are escalating. Everybody inside Gaza, inhabitants two million, is going through a humanitarian disaster, and governments world wide have been urging the Israelis to permit in desperately wanted support, which lastly started taking place on Saturday morning.

Natalie Raanan and her mom, Judith Raanan, talking with President Biden on Friday, after being launched by Hamas, in {a photograph} launched by the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Credit score… U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, through Agence France-Presse — Getty Pictures

Israeli officers stated that Hamas had taken at the least 20 kids, together with toddlers; greater than a dozen folks of their 60s, 70s and 80s; and individuals who endure from Parkinson’s illness, coronary heart issues, diabetes and most cancers. On high of that, a number of hostages have been gravely wounded by gunshots and grenades in the course of the terrorist assault.

Members of the family and worldwide organizations are beseeching Hamas to indicate mercy and launch the previous, the younger, the sick and the wounded first.

The Worldwide Committee of the Crimson Cross is likely one of the teams attempting to assist. Inside two days of the assault, Crimson Cross officers stated, they’d approached Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar.

“The place to begin — and I’ve a tough time getting away from this — is that there are individuals who ought to by no means be there,” stated Fabrizio Carboni, the group’s regional director for the Close to and Center East, in an interview this previous week.

Prior to now 10 days, he stated, the Crimson Cross has met nose to nose and held quite a few phone calls with Hamas officers, however, “contemplating the extent of violence in Gaza, I see it as extraordinarily sophisticated for us to do our work.”

Crimson Cross officers stated they have been asking Hamas leaders to supply “proof of life,” similar to a message, telephone name or video that might show every individual believed to be held captive is alive. The Crimson Cross can also be asking Hamas to permit in drugs and to instantly launch the hostages with pressing well being wants, like Rut.

“They need to all be launched, however the ones with particular medical circumstances must be much more launched than the others,” Mr. Carboni stated. “There isn’t a method simply to offer the medical assist they want in Gaza at present,” he added. “We requested for it. However at present we’re removed from it, very far.”

As a part of an indication in Tel Aviv, an extended desk with 203 empty chairs and place settings, one for every hostage believed to be held in Gaza, was arrange earlier than Shabbat. Credit score… Tamir Kalifa for The New York Occasions

For the hostages’ households, it’s been an anguishing, up-and-down week.

The catastrophic blast on Tuesday at a crowded hospital in Gaza infected passions — and anti-Israeli emotions — world wide. Israel blamed the explosion on an errant rocket fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, one other militant group in Gaza, whereas Hamas officers blamed an Israeli airstrike. Neither aspect’s account might be independently verified, however the backside line was immense struggling in Gaza and elevated dangers to the hostages’ security.

Over the subsequent few days, Israel continued to construct up its forces alongside Gaza’s border, gearing as much as invade. Many households of the captives are praying that the Israelis delay the bottom offensive till all of the hostages are freed.

There are few good choices. Tactical consultants say a rescue try could be too harmful. Hamas has miles of underground tunnels in Gaza, and consultants consider the hostages have been break up up, and are stored underneath heavy guard, all through this maze.

Including to the gloomy image is the information that got here on the finish of this previous week that Israeli troopers had discovered our bodies of Israelis alongside the border fence with Gaza. It’s not clear once they have been killed — throughout captivity or within the preliminary moments of the Oct. 7 assault. Both method, hostages’ households at the moment are underneath large stress, answering every telephone name with trembling fingers not understanding if they’re about to be taught whether or not the folks they love most are useless or alive.

And for the hostages who’re sick or harm, time isn’t on their aspect.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, a California native who moved to Israel along with his household 15 years in the past, is a captive in Gaza whose arm was blown off by a grenade in the course of the assault.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, a California native in a picture taken earlier than the assault. He was filmed being loaded right into a Hamas truck with blood dripping from a self-tied tourniquet round his left elbow. Credit score… Courtesy of Rachel Goldberg, through Related Press

He was filmed in a video being loaded right into a Hamas truck, blood dripping from a stump above his left elbow.

Rotem Revivi, a detailed pal, stated it was “apparent” that if Mr. Goldberg-Polin’s arm weren’t correctly handled, “it might be that he isn’t with us anymore.”

Hagai Levine, an official with the Hostages and Lacking Households Discussion board, a company that sprang into existence in Tel Aviv to assist the hostages’ households, believes the Worldwide Committee of the Crimson Cross must “do extra,” like publishing a listing of all lacking folks and hostages. Crimson Cross officers say they’re attempting to get this data and are drawing on their experiences from different Center East conflicts.

The group helped repatriate 1000’s of prisoners throughout Israel’s wars with its neighbors, going again a long time. It maintains an workplace in Gaza, the place, Mr. Carboni stated, his folks have been staying in “terrible circumstances” to facilitate the discharge of hostages, like they did on Friday night time when Hamas handed over the Raanans and so they stepped right into a purring Crimson Cross truck, in response to a short video Hamas released.

Avichai Broduch, whose spouse and three kids have been kidnapped by Hamas militants, at an indication calling for his or her launch in Tel Aviv. Credit score… Tamir Kalifa for The New York Occasions

Hamas initially threatened to execute a civilian hostage each time an Israeli airstrike hit Gazans “of their houses with out warning,” however has made no additional such bulletins. Whereas Hamas has stated little about these being held, it’s clear the hostages have nice worth to them.

Israeli officers stated that Palestinian Islamic Jihad can also be holding some captives. Musab Al-Breim, a spokesman for that group, recognized to work intently with Hamas, stated this week that “there is just one method that the prisoners will return, and that’s if our prisoners are freed,” referring to the 1000’s of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

Hostage consultants say this is likely one of the most complex hostage standoffs ever. It’s an infinite group of captives, stored in a raging warfare zone, with hostages coming from many various international locations, aged from underneath 1 to over 85, together with civilians kidnapped from their houses or a celebration within the desert in addition to active-duty Israeli troopers captured from burning tanks.

Even the best communication, like a telephone name to these in captivity, is tough. “Nonstate armed teams, with whom we’re in touch, are very, very cautious on how they set up contact with us as a result of they know that via expertise they might be traced,” Mr. Carboni stated.

However all that apart, Mr. Carboni stated, “it’s unthinkable” that so many kids have been kidnapped.

He added that “this indignation isn’t on the expense of our indignation for the youngsters of Gaza,” who, he stated, have grown up going through “unbelievable brutality and violence.”

“We will’t add violence to violence,” he stated. “We have to cease this.”