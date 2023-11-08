Israel-Hamas War: Live Updates and Latest News on Gaza

Pocked with airstrike craters and lined by Israeli tanks and the shells of what was buildings, Salah al-Din Highway is the one solution to depart the northern a part of Gaza for the south, the place Israel has instructed civilians to go “for their very own security.”

As Israeli forces intensify a floor assault into northern Gaza, hundreds of determined individuals are heading down the street throughout a every day window during which the Israeli army has mentioned it should assure protected passage.

The United Nations estimated that, via Tuesday, a minimum of 40,000 folks had walked out of northern Gaza towards the south, with 15,000 folks making the trek on Tuesday alone.

Information pictures in addition to a video launched by the Israeli army on Wednesday afternoon, the fifth day the evacuation hall was open, confirmed a part of their passage: males, ladies and kids shifting on foot previous half-destroyed buildings, in some circumstances waving white flags, down a street named for one among historical past’s most well-known Muslim conquerors. They carry small luggage, however no suitcases. Some trip on donkey carts, however most are on foot.

The United Nations mentioned that the majority of those that made the hourslong journey on Tuesday, together with kids, older folks and people with disabilities, traveled on foot with few belongings. It mentioned some arriving within the south reported having to cross Israeli checkpoints, the place they mentioned Israeli forces had been making arrests.

The Israeli army denied it had put up checkpoints alongside the street and maintained Hamas, not Israel, was making the passage south troublesome.

A satellite tv for pc picture launched by Maxar Applied sciences exhibits teams of individuals strolling south alongside Salah al-Din street on Tuesday. Credit score… Maxar Applied sciences, by way of Reuters

However some Gazans who’ve made or tried the journey in current days have described being fired at from the route of Israeli tanks, regardless of the promise of protected passage, whereas others mentioned that they had seen our bodies, or components of our bodies, scattered across the street. The United Nations is conscious of such experiences however has not recognized who was accountable, mentioned one U.N. official who requested to not be recognized due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Requested about experiences of Israeli tanks firing at refugees, the Israeli army mentioned in an announcement that it had been concentrating on Hamas all through Gaza. It mentioned its assaults on army targets have been carried out underneath worldwide legislation, together with taking “possible precautions to mitigate civilian casualties.”

On Sunday, Anas Al Kourd, a paramedic at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza Metropolis, drove south along with his cousin, whose legs had been amputated after she was wounded within the battle, and others, together with 4 kids. Theirs was the one automotive in sight. Round them, everybody held their fingers up in a gesture of give up as they walked, carrying little however white flags, he mentioned.

As they approached Kuwait Sq., a significant intersection in Gaza Metropolis, they got here underneath fireplace, forcing them to retreat, he mentioned. Two or 3 times they tried to maneuver ahead, solely to have to show round once more due to incoming fireplace.

Once they lastly made it to the sq., he mentioned, he may see greater than 50 Israeli tanks close by, sitting the place an olive grove was. He mentioned he waved the blanket overlaying his cousin instead of a white flag, whereas a few of his companions, who’re twin residents, waved their pink German passports.

Mr. Al Kourd had lined a few third of the remaining distance to the center zone of Gaza, bumping over splintered bushes and concrete blocks, when he mentioned they have been fired on once more. He was driving at “mad pace” to flee, he mentioned, when a missile or bomb from a warplane hit close by. Nobody was struck, however their automotive hit a crater within the street and went flying, he mentioned.

“I don’t know the way we survived,” he mentioned a day later, having made it to the center zone of the Gaza Strip. His account couldn’t be independently confirmed.

The United Nations estimated that 15,000 folks used the Salah al-Din path to southern Gaza on Wednesday. Credit score… Samar Abu Elouf for The New York Instances

The evacuations from north Gaza might have accelerated partially due to the sharply deteriorating humanitarian scenario there, with meals and clear water now almost nonexistent.

But some folks have determined to not depart, seeing the south as no safer or tied to the north by different issues. Amongst those that have stayed are kinfolk of Hiba Tibi, the West Financial institution and Gaza director for CARE Worldwide, an support group.

For days now, she mentioned, they haven’t had bread. Once they ventured outdoors for meals on Tuesday, they instructed her, they may discover just a few cucumbers and lemons on the market to feed 13 folks. The cucumbers price eight instances what they used to.

Her uncle instructed her that he had already rationed his personal meals, and that the older family members “might want to begin to skip meals,” she added.

Her kinfolk stayed, she mentioned, as a result of her uncle wants dialysis at Al Shifa Hospital. Unable to stroll, his eyesight broken, he makes the 30-minute journey to the hospital on his son’s again.

Solely 5 of the almost 30 residences in her uncle’s constructing stay occupied, Ms. Tibi mentioned. The remainder of his neighbors have moved south.

Ameera Harouda and Hwaida Saad contributed reporting.