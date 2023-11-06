Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Says It Has Isolated Gaza City

A handout picture launched by the Iranian supreme chief’s workplace exhibits Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proper, assembly with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq, heart, and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran in Tehran on Monday.

A handout picture launched by the Iranian supreme chief’s workplace exhibits Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proper, assembly with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq, heart, and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran in Tehran on Monday. Credit score… Workplace of the Iranian Supreme Chief, through Shutterstock

Iran’s supreme chief, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, met on Monday in Tehran with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani of Iraq, telling him that their international locations should coordinate to extend strain on the USA and Israel to finish the Israeli navy offensive in Gaza, in accordance with official Iranian media.

Mr. al-Sudani traveled to Iran a day after assembly with the U.S. secretary of state, Antony J. Blinken, in Baghdad, the place the 2 mentioned the escalating assaults on U.S. navy bases in Iraq and Syria by militias aligned with Iran, which have been accompanied by threats of widening the battle between Israel and Hamas.

The Biden administration is in search of to include the battle, and Mr. Blinken requested Mr. al-Sudani to carry accountable these discovered to have carried out assaults in opposition to U.S. personnel, making it clear that the USA would retaliate if Iran didn’t rein in its proxy forces.

Mr. Khamenei’s public remarks appeared to dismiss Washington’s warnings.

“The Islamic Republic and Iraq should coordinate with each other to have extra affect,” stated Mr. Khamenei within the assembly with Mr. al-Sudani, in accordance with the Iranian media stories.

The Pentagon stated on Monday that there had been 38 assaults on U.S. forces in Syria and Iraq since Oct. 17 and that no less than 46 U.S. service members had been injured, 25 of whom had suffered traumatic mind accidents. On Oct. 27, the USA carried out airstrikes on two websites in Syria that it stated have been linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps in retaliation for the assaults on U.S. forces.

Mr. Khamenei has repeatedly pledged to destroy Israel and repel U.S. navy forces from the area, and the leaders of militant teams in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Gaza view Mr. Khamenei as a strong ally, usually in search of his recommendation and consulting with him on strategic points.

Hamas’s political chief, Ismail Haniya, was in Tehran on Sunday with a delegation of Hamas officers and likewise met with Mr. Khamenei, in accordance with Iranian media. The 2 mentioned Israel’s battle with Hamas, the killing of Palestinian civilians and tensions within the West Financial institution, in accordance with a short official readout of the assembly in Iranian media.

Mr. Khamenei informed Mr. Haniya that Iran would proceed to “absolutely assist Palestinian resistance teams,” in step with its long-held coverage, and known as on Islamic international locations to assist the individuals of Gaza. It was not clear from the Iranian information stories whether or not Mr. Haniya had requested extra navy or funding help from Mr. Khamenei or whether or not the 2 had mentioned if and when Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the strongest of the proxy militia, ought to enter the battle to help Hamas.

Iranian officers have publicly confirmed exchanging messages with Washington and stated they don’t search a wider battle, nor a direct confrontation with the USA. However they’ve additionally warned that if Israel’s navy operations proceed to kill Palestinian civilians, the area may, as Iran’s overseas minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, put it, “spiral uncontrolled.”

Mr. Abdollahian stated in an interview final week with The New York Instances that the Israel-Hamas battle had created a way of unity amongst Iran and Arab Muslim international locations, together with Iranian allies like Iraq and Qatar, in addition to rivals like Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

“The scope and depth of Israeli regime’s crimes has resulted in unity, cohesion and cooperation amongst regional international locations and Muslim international locations,” Mr. Amir Abdollahian stated. “All of us really feel safety is an intertwined difficulty, if there’s instability on one a part of the area it would unfold to different components as properly.”

Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.