Israel-Hamas War News: Latest on Hostage Negotiations and Drone Strike in Jordan

Air defenses did not cease an assault on a U.S. army outpost in Jordan on Sunday that killed three American troopers at the very least partly as a result of the hostile drone approached its goal on the similar time an American drone was returning to the bottom, two U.S. officers stated on Monday.

The enemy drone was mistaken for an American surveillance drone returning to the distant resupply base, and air defenses weren’t instantly engaged, in accordance with the officers, who spoke on the situation of anonymity to debate preliminary findings of a significant reason behind the episode. Two different drones that attacked different places close by in southeast Syria had been shot down, they added.

The Wall Avenue Journal earlier reported the drone mix-up, now on the coronary heart of an investigation by the army’s Central Command into the lethal assault that has drawn vows of retaliation from President Biden, raised doubts about American army defenses within the Center East, and begged anew questions in regards to the administration’s efforts to discourage assaults by Iran-backed militias towards service provider vessels, warships and army bases within the area.

The assault on Sunday killed three U.S. Military Reserve troopers, the primary recognized American army fatalities from hostile fireplace within the turmoil spilling over from Israel’s conflict with Hamas. The Pentagon on Monday raised the injured toll to at the very least 40, with a warning that the listing would most likely develop as further troops got here ahead with signs of mind trauma from the blast.

Biden administration officers blamed a drone launched by an Iran-backed militia from Iraq, and suspicions on the Pentagon instantly fell on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-affiliated group in Iraq. “It has the footprints of Kataib Hezbollah,” Sabrina Singh, a Pentagon spokeswoman, advised reporters, noting that intelligence analysts had been nonetheless assessing the strike.

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Ga., from left, Spec. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga., and Spec. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, in pictures launched by the U.S. Military Reserve Command on Monday. Credit score… U.S. Military, through Reuters

The Pentagon on Monday recognized the lifeless troopers as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Ga.; Spec. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Ga.; and Spec. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Ga. The three had been assigned to the 718th Engineer Firm, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, an Military Reserve unit based mostly in Fort Moore, Ga.

The drone strike on the outpost in northeast Jordan close to its borders with Syria and Iraq, known as Tower 22, escalated hostilities within the area which were mounting for the reason that Oct. 7 Hamas assault on Israel and the next conflict in Gaza.

A army investigation is underway to find out precisely what went flawed. Pentagon officers stated the bottom’s air defenses had been functioning correctly early Sunday. Climate was not an element.

One idea army officers are analyzing is that the militants studied the patterns of U.S. drone flights and intentionally positioned their assault drone close to the returning American drone to make it more durable to identify. Militia planners may have used Google Earth photographs of the bottom to information the explosives-laden drone to the middle of a mass goal just like the dwelling quarters.

Mr. Biden has vowed to retaliate, and he met for a second straight day on Monday together with his senior nationwide safety aides to debate doable targets in Syria, Iraq and Iran. Senior U.S. officers stated attacking Iran straight was much less possible, although the U.S. army has drawn up plans to strike Iranian army advisers and trainers in Iraq and Syria within the occasion that U.S. troops had been killed by Iran-backed militias within the Center East.

Protection Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, on his first day again to work on the Pentagon since his surgical procedure final month for prostate most cancers, condemned the assaults and vowed retribution.

“Let me begin with my outrage and sorrow for the deaths of three courageous U.S. troops in Jordan and for the opposite troops who had been wounded,” Mr. Austin stated earlier than assembly with NATO’s secretary common, Jens Stoltenberg. “The president and I cannot tolerate assaults on U.S. forces, and we are going to take all crucial actions to defend the U.S. and our troops.”

The drone strike in Jordan underscored that the Iran-backed militias — whether or not in Iran or Syria, or the Houthis in Yemen — remained able to inflicting critical penalties on American troops regardless of the U.S. army’s efforts to weaken them and keep away from tumbling right into a wider battle, presumably with Iran itself.

American troops in Iraq and Syria, and now Jordan, have come below assault at the very least 165 occasions since October — 66 occasions in Iraq, 98 occasions in Syria and Sunday’s assault in Jordan — the Pentagon stated on Monday. Greater than 80 service members had suffered accidents, together with mind trauma, earlier than the newest salvo.

“We all know that Iran helps these teams,” John F. Kirby, a Nationwide Safety Council spokesman, stated on Monday. “We all know they useful resource them, we all know they prepare them. We all know that they’re actually not discouraging these assaults.”

However Mr. Kirby added, “The diploma to which they order and direct is one thing that intelligence analysts will have a look at.”

Pressed repeatedly at briefings with reporters on Monday about when and the way the USA would reply, Mr. Kirby and Ms. Singh declined to touch upon particular choices. They emphasised that the administration was searching for to avert a wider conflict within the area, at the same time as they blamed the assault for escalating tensions.

“We’re not in search of a conflict with Iran,” Mr. Kirby stated. “However the assaults need to cease.”

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken stated on Monday that he wouldn’t “telegraph” any potential U.S. response however that such motion “might be multileveled, are available phases — and be sustained over time.”

Mr. Blinken added: “That is an extremely unstable time within the Center East. I might argue that we’ve not seen a state of affairs as harmful because the one we’re going through now throughout the area since at the very least 1973, and arguably even earlier than that.”

For its half, Iran on Monday denied any hyperlink to the assault and blamed Washington for igniting tensions within the area.

About 350 Military and Air Pressure personnel are deployed to the Tower 22 border outpost. It serves as a logistics and resupply hub for the Al Tanf garrison close by in southeastern Syria, the place American troops work with native Syrian companions to combat remnants of the Islamic State.

The one-way assault drone hit close to the outpost’s dwelling quarters, inflicting accidents that ranged from minor cuts to mind trauma, a U.S. army official stated. Eight U.S. service members had been flown to Iraq for medical care, and three of these had been anticipated to be flown to Germany for much more superior remedy, Ms. Singh stated.

The troopers and airmen had been dwelling in containerized housing models, Ms. Singh stated, basically aluminum packing containers slightly greater than a industrial delivery container. They’ve linoleum flooring and cots or beds inside, and could be simply transported on vehicles.

“What was completely different about this assault is the place it landed,” Ms. Singh stated. “It was fairly early within the morning, so individuals had been truly of their beds when the drone impacted.”

Michael Crowley contributed reporting.