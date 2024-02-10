‘It Is Suffocating’: A Top Liberal University Is Under Attack in India

Jawaharlal Nehru College, named for India’s first prime minister, is without doubt one of the nation’s premier liberal establishments, a hothouse of robust opinions and left-leaning values whose graduates populate the higher echelons of academia and authorities.

However to the Hindu nationalists who maintain energy in India, the college and others prefer it are harmful dens of “anti-India” concepts. And they’re working to silence them.

Masked males have stormed the J.N.U. campus and attacked college students, shouting slogans related to a far-right Hindu group. Vocal supporters of the right-wing governing get together who’ve been put in as directors have suspended college students for taking part in protests and, in December, imposed new restrictions on demonstrations. Professors have been denied promotions for questioning authorities insurance policies.