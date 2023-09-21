Jimmy Carter’s Final Chapter: Peanut Butter Ice Cream and His 99th Birthday

Possibly it’s the peanut butter ice cream he nonetheless enjoys. Or the truth that his first-place Atlanta Braves are cruising towards the playoffs and he desires to see one other World Sequence. Or as lots of his family members and former advisers counsel, perhaps he’s simply too cussed to observe anybody else’s timetable.

Regardless of the cause, seven months after coming into hospice care, Jimmy Carter continues to be hanging on, thanks very a lot, and is in truth heading towards his 99th birthday in simply over per week. Whereas practically everybody, together with his household, assumed that the top was imminent when he gave up full-scale medical care final winter, the farmer-turned-president has as soon as once more defied expectations.

“We thought firstly of this course of that it was going to be in 5 or so days,” Jason Carter, his grandson, stated in an interview, recalling the previous president’s determination to take a look at of the hospital and go into hospice care at his residence in Plains, Ga., final February. “I used to be down there with him within the hospital after which stated goodbye. After which we thought it was going to be in that week that it was coming to the top. And it’s simply now been seven months.”

Mr. Carter was already the longest-living president in American historical past, however his endurance even in hospice has captured the creativeness of many admirers world wide. It has generated an prolonged farewell, one which was unplanned but remarkably affectionate for a president who was turned out of energy by voters after a single time period but remodeled his legacy with a long time of service that earned him the Nobel Peace Prize.