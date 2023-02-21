Kamila Valieva: WADA appeals case of Russian figure skater to Court of Arbitration for Sport





CNN

—



The protracted doping saga involving Russian determine skater Kamila Valieva entered one other part on Tuesday because the World Anti-Doping Company (WADA) appealed the case to the Courtroom of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Final month, the Russian Anti-Doping Company (RUSADA) successfully cleared Valieva of wrongdoing, saying that the 16-year-old had violated anti-doping guidelines however bore no “fault or negligence” for the transgression.

However WADA believes such a conclusion is “unsuitable” and has now exercised its proper to enchantment the ruling.

Valieva was suspended by RUSADA the day after she guided the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to victory within the determine skating crew occasion finally 12 months’s Winter Olympics in Beijing, the place she additionally turned the primary lady in historical past to land a quadruple leap on the Video games.

Nonetheless, it got here to mild throughout the course of the Olympics that Valieva had examined constructive for the center treatment trimetazidine – which might improve endurance – in December 2021.

Valieva has not publicly defined the constructive check outcomes.

The ROC positioned first within the crew occasion in Beijing forward of the USA in second, Japan in third and Canada in fourth, however no medal ceremony was held because of the doping controversy.

In an announcement on Tuesday, WADA mentioned it’s in search of a four-year interval of ineligibility for Valieva and disqualification of her outcomes from the date of the pattern assortment on December 25, 2021.

“Because it has sought to do all through this course of, WADA will proceed to push for this matter to proceed with out additional undue delay,” the assertion added.

“Given the case is now pending earlier than CAS, WADA could make no additional remark right now.”

CNN has contacted RUSADA and the Worldwide Olympic Committee for remark.

Valieva was cleared to compete within the ladies’s singles occasion on the Winter Olympics however in the end positioned fourth after falling and stumbling a number of occasions throughout the competitors.

Travis Tygart, the CEO of the US Anti-Doping Company (USADA), mentioned on Tuesday that the choice to enchantment Valieva’s case to CAS “needed to be accomplished so as to restore some confidence within the international anti-doping system.”

He added: “Let’s hope the listening to is expedited and open to the general public in order that the athletes whose desires are hanging within the stability can consider within the ultimate end result, no matter it could be, and that some justice might be salvaged quickly.”