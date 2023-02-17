Karachi police HQ attack: Pakistan Taliban claim responsibility for attack killing two



Islamabad, Pakistan

CNN

At the least two folks have been killed and 11 have been injured after militants stormed the police headquarters within the southern Pakistani metropolis of Karachi, based on officers.

As much as 10 militants attacked the police station with hand grenades and pictures have been fired, an eyewitness advised CNN. The Sindh provincial minister for labor, Saeed Ghani, confirmed the assault to CNN, including the incident was ongoing.

Pakistan’s Taliban, generally known as Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed duty for the assault, based on spokesman Mohammad Khorasani.

A number of pictures might be heard ringing by means of the world the place the headquarters is positioned, based on footage from the scene, and eyewitnesses described listening to a number of explosions.

The injured are being handled at a hospital, and considered one of them is in vital situation, based on Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, a senior chief of the Pakistan Individuals’s Celebration (PPP), the ruling get together in Sindh province the place Karachi is positioned.

Earlier, Edhi Ambulance Service stated a police officer and a janitor died within the assault, whereas 4 police rangers have been among the many injured.

The assault prompted the Sindh provincial authorities to declare a state of emergency in Karachi, based on its spokesperson, Sharjeel Memon.

Pakistan’s Taliban have been designated a overseas terrorist group by the US State Division since September 2010.

Pakistani authorities have but to verify any group’s involvement.

Rescue groups have reached the positioning of the assault, based on video launched by Chhipa Ambulance Service, wherein gunfire might be heard.