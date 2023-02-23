Home » Kidnapers target doctors in Haiti
Kidnapers target doctors in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Final week a minimum of two medical doctors had been kidnapped on this metropolitan space, making physicians the brand new targets of kidnapping in Haiti. 

Dr Jeanty Fils Exalus, director of communication on the Ministry of Public Well being and Inhabitants was kidnapped on Wednesday and Physician Louis Gérald Gilles, kidnapped on Feb. 16. Gilles had been launched after a ransom was paid on Wednesday.

Overview:

Two medical doctors had been kidnapped in Port-au-Prince. Instances of kidnapping are repeated in Haiti regardless of the success of the police’s operation “Twister 1” to seek out the bandits.

