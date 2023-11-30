Koru, Jeff Bezos’ Giant Yacht, Is Too Big to Anchor Near Others in Florida

First, Jeff Bezos’ new megayacht was too massive to move beneath a bridge within the Netherlands. Now, the large vessel’s measurement — it’s greater than 400 toes lengthy — has performed a job in stopping it from conserving firm with different personal yachts in Port Everglades, Fla., the place it’s anchored.

As an alternative, the megayacht, named Koru, is hanging with big oil tankers and normal container ships. The yacht is docked there due to its measurement and likewise due to what berths had been obtainable within the seaport, in keeping with a spokeswoman for Port Everglades.

Koru is a crusing yacht, in contrast to the a lot larger diesel-powered boats fashionable with different billionaires. It’s the largest crusing yacht on the earth, according to Oceanco, the Dutch firm that completed constructing the boat earlier this yr.

The deck area of the three-masted schooner has three Jacuzzis and a swimming pool. The within has a “timeless, modern fashion,” in keeping with Oceanco, with pure wooden tones, heat neutrals, and patterned textiles. It additionally consists of a mermaid on the bow that seems to resemble Mr. Bezos’ accomplice, Lauren Sánchez.