Kremlin expresses “extreme concern” over claim of Ukrainian missile downed in Belarus

Russian forces shelled the complete frontline of the Donetsk area on Thursday evening into Friday morning, based on the pinnacle of the regional army administration, as preventing within the japanese Ukrainian area grinds on.

Pavlo Kyrylenko stated the cities of Vuhledar and Kurakhivska have been among the many settlements that got here below assault. The town of Kostyantynivka, which is a few 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the entrance line, was hit by rocket fireplace on Thursday, damaging faculties and a theater.

The Ukrainian army additionally reported artillery shelling of Maryinka and Avdiivka in Donetsk on Friday morning. It stated Russian forces have been intensifying their assaults round a number of settlements instantly to the west and north of Donetsk metropolis, an space the place the entrance strains have modified little for the reason that Russian invasion.

A lot of the battle’s fiercest preventing has raged round the important thing Donetsk metropolis of Bakhmut. Either side have been locked in brutal battle there since Russian forces launched their siege on town in earnest in Could.

An adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, stated on Thursday that Ukrainian and Russian forces have been each experiencing heavy troop losses in Bakhmut, and the close by metropolis of Soledar, describing the preventing there as “very severe.”

Elsewhere: Russian forces attacked a number of elements of the japanese Luhansk area, the place Ukrainian forces have made modest positive factors since September, based on the Ukrainian army.

Within the north-eastern area of Sumy, officers reported cross-border mortar fireplace, the results of which have been unclear.

And within the southern Zaporizhzhia area, authorities stated that just about twenty settlements have been shelled, a number of of them a long way from the entrance strains, damaging flats and civilian infrastructure.