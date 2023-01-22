Lake George water study could delay commercial construction

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board is predicted to announce a moratorium on any new industrial property water hookups within the city exterior of the village to be able to conduct a 10- to 12-week water examine.

The board will vote on the decision at its December assembly. The moratorium is proposed for six months.

In accordance with a information launch from the village, the board employed C.T. Male Engineering to conduct a examine of the village’s water system to guage choices for the rising wants of the world.

Lake George City Supervisor Dennis Dickinson stated Richard Schermerhorn’s plans to develop housing on the former website of Water Slide World was a driving pressure in deciding to conduct the examine.

“We’ve had some curiosity from builders for big water utilization initiatives and the village has sufficient water, however they wish to be certain that they’ll get to the amount wanted for these initiatives, in order that prompted us to have the water examine completed,” Dickinson stated.

Whereas the city and village each function water filtration crops, the town-operated facility in Diamond Level serves fewer than 100 residents with a nicely water system, whereas the village plant serves over 1,800 residents within the village and city with greater than 1,400 water service connections.

Presently, the village water is pumped straight from Lake George by a pump station on Seashore Street to a contemporary water filtration station on Ottawa Road and distributed all through the system.

The village provides customers north to Hearthstone Park on Route 9N and south to Route 9L, in addition to on the east facet of the lake.

The village information launch not solely cited the plans for the previous Water Slide World website, but in addition the current conversion of the previous Ramada Inn into residences and a number of different apartment developments on Route 9L and Bloody Pond Street, as causes to conduct the water examine and discover choices for providers.







“Village officers are involved that the present filtration plant will be unable to service the anticipated increased quantity and have joined with the City Board to finance the $43,000 examine. The examine is predicted to take 12-14 weeks,” Tuesday’s launch states.

The examine is supposed to look at the current capability of the system, level out areas of concern or attainable limitations and supply conceptual designs of enchancment to proceed to just accept further prospects within the deliberate areas of growth.

“We don’t wish to hinder development within the city of Lake George,” village Mayor Bob Blais stated. “We would like to have the ability to service all prospects that want village water within the town-outside-village and on the similar time keep an satisfactory reserve for the village.”