Latest Updates: Storms Bring Tornadoes and Flooding to Gulf Coast

Waves of intense climate had been transferring east throughout the South on Wednesday, bringing flash flooding and tornadoes alongside the Gulf Coast, with the potential for extra harmful winds nonetheless looming, forecasters and native officers stated.

In Mississippi, the extreme climate follows an in a single day storm that killed one particular person and left one other injured.

A flash flood emergency was declared within the New Orleans space, the place the Nationwide Climate Service stated many roads in and across the metropolis had been underwater and impassable. In Slidell, La., a metropolis northeast of New Orleans, the authorities had been reporting that as much as 4 potential tornadoes had ripped via buildings and streets. A twister was additionally reported in Southeast Texas and extreme climate broken properties throughout a number of Mississippi counties.