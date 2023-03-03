Lesion Removed During Biden’s Physical Was Cancerous

WASHINGTON — President Biden had a cancerous lesion faraway from his chest throughout his bodily final month, the president’s physician mentioned Friday.

The existence of the lesion was included within the abstract of Mr. Biden’s bodily at Walter Reed Nationwide Navy Medical Heart in mid-February. On Friday, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, the president’s longtime doctor, mentioned a biopsy confirmed that it was basal cell carcinoma, the most typical type of pores and skin most cancers in the USA.

Dr. O’Connor mentioned all of the cancerous tissue was efficiently eliminated.

“The location of the biopsy has healed properly, and the president will proceed dermatologic surveillance as a part of his ongoing complete well being care,” Dr. O’Connor wrote in a memo to Karine Jean-Pierre, the White Home press secretary.