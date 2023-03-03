Home » Lesion Removed During Biden’s Physical Was Cancerous
US News

Lesion Removed During Biden’s Physical Was Cancerous

by admin

WASHINGTON — President Biden had a cancerous lesion faraway from his chest throughout his bodily final month, the president’s physician mentioned Friday.

The existence of the lesion was included within the abstract of Mr. Biden’s bodily at Walter Reed Nationwide Navy Medical Heart in mid-February. On Friday, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, the president’s longtime doctor, mentioned a biopsy confirmed that it was basal cell carcinoma, the most typical type of pores and skin most cancers in the USA.

Dr. O’Connor mentioned all of the cancerous tissue was efficiently eliminated.

“The location of the biopsy has healed properly, and the president will proceed dermatologic surveillance as a part of his ongoing complete well being care,” Dr. O’Connor wrote in a memo to Karine Jean-Pierre, the White Home press secretary.

Source link

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that attacked...

What to Know About Section 702, the Post-9/11...

NYC Crime: Car chase ends with police-involved shooting...

Details Emerge in Killing of Reporter, Woman and...

$200K worth of supplies distributed to Palm Beach...

11 Shot and at Two Sites in Memphis,...

Philadelphia Eagles: Family throws surprise birthday party at...

California Ballroom Dance Community Rebuilds After Monterey Park...

Minneapolis fire crews respond to fire at boarded...

Boy, 12, Is Fatally Shot by Owner of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - Radio Mega, LLC. - All Right Reserved. Site/Apps Managed by 1804Web

https://catnursery.net/wp-includes/bonus-new-member/

https://first-mile.co.zw/wp-includes/rtp-live/

https://thecross.co.uk/wp-includes/rtp-slot/

https://l-pac.co.uk/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://vegapharmaceuticals.com/wp-includes/sbobet/

https://www.mmbadvocates.com/wp-includes/rtp-live-slot/

https://flycostabrava.com/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://illuminafamilyofficial.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit-pulsa/

https://duhochungcuong.edu.vn/wp-includes/slot-gacor/

https://www.chamauret-genealogie.com/wp-includes/casino-online/

https://mesure-pro.com/wp-includes/rtp-live-slot/

https://bdcrimetimes.com/wp-includes/slot-deposit/