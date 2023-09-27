Libya Flooding Disaster Underlines the Country’s Corruption

The dam venture broke floor in 2010, in response to the federal government evaluation from 2011 reviewed by The New York Instances. By Feb. 1, 2011, simply earlier than the rebellion, the venture had managed solely “basic preparations and earthworks,” the evaluation stated. No concrete or asphalt had been poured, it stated, no pipes laid.

However Libya had already paid about $6 million, the doc exhibits.

Libyan prosecutors stated Monday that the water authority officers had despatched Arsel additional funds years later, after the work had been halted because of the rebellion, “regardless of proof that the corporate had failed to satisfy its contractual obligations.” It didn’t say how a lot extra cash had been paid, or when the funds had been transferred. Arsel was resulting from obtain a further $655,847 on the time that work stopped, in response to the 2011 evaluation.

Arsel’s proprietor, Orhan Ozer, declined to remark for this text.

On the time, nearly all public infrastructure was dealt with by Colonel el-Qaddafi’s central infrastructure company, the Group for Growth of Administrative Facilities, whether or not or not its identify was on the contract. Its head was Ali Dbeiba, whom Libyan prosecutors later accused of routinely awarding contracts to corporations he in the end managed or that paid him kickbacks, a lot of them Turkish. Prosecutors stated he pocketed as a lot as $7 billion alongside the best way.

Arsel had a number of different initiatives with ODAC, in response to an archived version of Arsel’s web site, which was taken down after the floods. Arsel was by no means publicly named in reference to the investigation, which didn’t establish the precise corporations concerned.

Mr. Dbeiba stashed the spoils in dozens of bank accounts and luxurious properties world wide, in response to an investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Undertaking, an impartial media network. Among the many properties had been multimillion-dollar houses in Scotland that Libya has asked the Scottish police to research.