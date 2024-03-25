Lisa Lane, Chess Champion Whose Reign Was Meteoric, Dies at 90

Lisa Lane, an early star of American chess who was a two-time United States girls’s champion and the primary chess participant to seem on the duvet of Sports activities Illustrated, died on Feb. 28 at her dwelling in Carmel, N.Y., in Putnam County. She was 90.

Her demise was confirmed by the city clerk’s workplace in close by Kent, N.Y., which registered her demise.

Ms. Lane was a late bloomer in chess. She was in her first yr at Temple College in Philadelphia when she noticed college students taking part in the sport in a lounge. She instantly started taking part in as usually as she might.

Inside two years, she had gained america girls’s championship.

The win catapulted her into the limelight, partly due to her late begin and meteoric rise in a sport that often takes years to grasp, and partly due to her youth and look. Wherever she went, individuals commented on her appears to be like as a lot as on her chess means, if no more so.