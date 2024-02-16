Live Updates: Biden Says ‘Putin Is Responsible’ After Report of Navalny’s Death

President Biden blamed President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia personally on Friday for the reported dying of the imprisoned Russian dissident Aleksei A. Navalny, and cited the case in urgent Home Republicans to approve army support to Ukraine in its battle with Moscow.

However whereas he as soon as threatened to impose “devastating” penalties on Mr. Putin if Mr. Navalny died in jail, the president conceded that there was not rather more he might do after the sanctions and different actions taken within the final two years in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Make no mistake: Putin is answerable for Navalny’s dying,” Mr. Biden stated in a televised assertion from the White Home. “Putin is accountable. What has occurred to Navalny is but extra proof of Putin’s brutality. Nobody ought to be fooled, not in Russia, not at house, not anyplace on this planet.”

Requested if Mr. Navalny had been assassinated, Mr. Biden stated the US didn’t have a full understanding of the circumstances. “The reply is, we don’t know precisely what occurred, however there isn’t a doubt that the dying of Navalny was a consequence of one thing that Putin and his thugs did.”

The dying of Mr. Navalny got here at a fragile second in America’s confrontation with Russia over its aggression in Europe and repression at house. Home Republicans are blocking $60.1 billion in army support to Ukraine on the behest of former President Donald J. Trump, who himself is boasting that he would “encourage” Russia to assault NATO allies that don’t spend sufficient on their armed forces.

Mr. Biden is searching for to make the case for American management on this planet and reassure European allies that the US nonetheless has their again. He despatched Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to the Munich Safety Convention in Germany this week to defuse fears of an American retreat. However the temper in Munich was darkish even earlier than studies of Mr. Navalny’s dying. American attendees stated in all places they went, they have been besieged by distraught Europeans.

“What we need to hear are actual assurances that the People should not going to desert Ukraine and Europe,” Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German ambassador to the US and longtime impresario on the convention, stated earlier than Ms. Harris’s speech. “There’s panic on this nation.”

Ms. Harris sought to present simply such assurances, though there was nice skepticism within the corridor, the place many have been already getting ready for the prospect of a second time period for Mr. Trump if he wins the November election.

“In these unsettled instances, it’s clear: America can not retreat,” Ms. Harris advised the convention. “America should stand sturdy for democracy. We should stand in protection of worldwide guidelines and norms, and we should stand with our allies. That’s what represents the beliefs of America, and the American individuals know that’s what makes us sturdy. And make no mistake, the American individuals will meet this second, and America will proceed to guide.”

Talking in Washington, Mr. Biden cited Mr. Navalny’s dying to press his argument to Congress to cross the safety support to Ukraine and expressed indignation that the Home had left for a recess with out taking motion.

“It’s about time they step up, don’t you suppose?” he stated. “As a substitute of occurring a two-week trip. Two weeks! They’re strolling away. Two weeks! What are they considering? My God. That is weird. And it’s simply reinforcing all the priority and virtually, I gained’t say panic, however actual concern about the US being a dependable ally. That is outrageous.”

It was not clear precisely what had occurred to Mr. Navalny, however nobody within the Biden administration was taking critically the official clarification that he merely had misplaced consciousness and died after taking a stroll at his Arctic jail. If he was killed, American officers must think about what that claims about Mr. Putin at this second. With occasions seemingly going his manner in Washington these days, some analysts stated, Mr. Putin might have felt extra impunity to behave in opposition to his most distinguished inside challenger with out worry of penalty.

Practically three years in the past, Mr. Biden stated he had warned Mr. Putin, throughout a gathering in Geneva, to not hurt Mr. Navalny whereas he was in jail, including that nobody would purchase any Russian cowl tales if he did flip up useless. “I made it clear to him that I imagine the results of that may be devastating for Russia,” Mr. Biden advised reporters following the assembly in 2021.

“What do you suppose occurs when he’s saying it’s not about hurting Navalny, all of the stuff he says to rationalize the remedy of Navalny, after which he dies in jail?” Mr. Biden stated on the time. “It’s about belief. It’s about their means to affect different nations in a constructive manner.”

However the president conceded on Friday that it will be onerous to ship these “devastating” penalties as a result of within the years since, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had prompted the US and the West to impose broad sanctions and different penalties on Moscow. Nonetheless, Mr. Biden stated, “we’re considering what else might be accomplished.”

Mr. Biden stated Mr. Navalny’s dying ought to remind People of the significance of standing as much as Mr. Putin and took a swipe at Mr. Trump, who seems more likely to be his challenger, for encouraging Russia to assault allies. Mr. Biden, calling {that a} “harmful assertion,” vowed to face by Europe in opposition to Russian aggression.

The president praised Mr. Navalny’s braveness for returning to Russia even after he was poisoned and knew that going again would put him prone to being despatched to jail, as he was.

“He was so many issues that Putin was not,” Mr. Biden stated. “He was courageous, he was principled, he was devoted to constructing a Russia the place the rule of regulation existed and the place it utilized to all people.”

Steven Erlanger contributed reporting.