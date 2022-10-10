Local controlled substance expert warning of rainbow fentanyl pills

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out a warning about rainbow-colored drugs laced with potent quantities of fentanyl. Now, WISN 12 Information is listening to from an area physician urging mother and father and customers to remember.This week, federal brokers in New York Metropolis seized 1000’s of drugs present in a Lego field. These drugs are laced with fentanyl, a highly-addictive and lethal artificial opioid.These drugs originated on the West Coast, however at the moment are everywhere in the nation, together with within the Milwaukee space.Dr. Diana Bottari is the medical director of the Managed Substance Monitoring Group for Advocate Aurora Well being. She mentioned these drugs should not simply a difficulty in New York or Chicago, however everywhere in the nation.She has this warning for folks.”It’s one thing to fret about. One of the best factor we will do is discuss to youngsters and allow them to know one use will be their final use. You can’t style it, you can not see it, you can not odor it,” Bottari mentioned.Bottari additionally mentioned the quantity of fentanyl will be as small as a grain of salt to be deadly.Milwaukee police additionally say they’ve recovered the rainbow drugs domestically.For those who or somebody you understand is battling dependancy, assist is on the market by way of Aurora Well being. Name 414-414-454-6600.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out a warning about rainbow-colored drugs laced with potent quantities of fentanyl. Now, WISN 12 Information is listening to from an area physician urging mother and father and customers to remember.

This week, federal brokers in New York Metropolis seized thousands of drugs present in a Lego field. These drugs are laced with fentanyl, a highly-addictive and lethal artificial opioid.

These drugs originated on the West Coast, however at the moment are everywhere in the nation, together with within the Milwaukee space.

Dr. Diana Bottari is the medical director of the Managed Substance Monitoring Group for Advocate Aurora Well being. She mentioned these drugs should not simply a difficulty in New York or Chicago, however everywhere in the nation.

She has this warning for folks.

“It’s one thing to fret about. One of the best factor we will do is discuss to youngsters and allow them to know one use will be their final use. You can’t style it, you can not see it, you can not odor it,” Bottari mentioned.

Bottari additionally mentioned the quantity of fentanyl will be as small as a grain of salt to be deadly.

Milwaukee police additionally say they’ve recovered the rainbow drugs domestically.

For those who or somebody you understand is battling dependancy, assist is on the market by way of Aurora Well being. Name 414-414-454-6600.