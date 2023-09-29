Looking for cultural connections, Haitian and Dominican couple find love

Overview: Lissette Acosta Corniel and James Louis-Charles first linked on social media over pursuits {and professional} pursuits in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Now, they’re planning to teach compatriots in regards to the different aspect of the island by schooling and youth exchanges

NEW YORK—The lounge of Lissette Acosta Corniel’s condo in Chelsea is embellished with vibrant work and cherished artifacts from each her native Dominican Republic and Haiti, the nation subsequent door on the identical island, the place her companion James Louis-Charles lives and works.

Inside this studio condo, the couple sat round a small white spherical desk in July, sharing endearing moments as anecdotes unfurl about their courtship, then relationship. They absolutely flip towards one another at occasions, when debating who ready the soup joumou final January First – Haiti’s Independence Day – or whose household had been notably welcoming of the opposite.

“Fifty-fifty,” Louis-Charles stated, settling the matter of the Haitian dish as a shared culinary expertise.

Right here of their presence, ideas of the deep-rooted tensions and broadly amped hostilities that impede Haitian and Dominican relations are distant. What’s current is Acosta Corniel and Louis-Charles dedication to nurturing a powerful romantic bond – a purpose of the couple’s. To them, success means not letting their totally different cultures and fixed conflicts to maintain them from selecting one another. A 12 months and a half into the connection, the couple has additionally discovered function in fostering higher relations between their two homelands by the skilled pursuits that first led them to at least one one other.

“That’s a technique of bridging the hole between the 2 cultures, by beginning with the youngsters,” Louis-Charles stated

“We’ve been methods to ascertain a line of communication in order that the youngsters from her applications within the Dominican Republic, and my youngsters in my program can really be taught a little bit bit about one another,” stated Louis-Charles.

Acosta Corniel has been concerned in nonprofit work within the Dominican Republic for greater than 20 years, notably with a program selling youngsters’s developmental exercise by baseball. Louis-Charles lately began and at present runs a soccer program known as FC Juvenat for teenagers in rural Haiti.

Since Louis-Charles began the soccer program, the couple has begun to debate the opportunity of having collaborating youngsters from either side of the island speak to one another by the Web. Finally, they want to have the individuals meet for pleasant baseball video games or soccer matches.

Acosta Corniel and Louis-Charles each hope to advertise constructive and instructive relations between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. They imagine this method might allow Haitian and Dominican youngsters from a really younger age to satisfy and study one another by sports activities.

“That’s a technique of bridging the hole between the 2 cultures, by beginning with the youngsters,” Louis-Charles stated.

Acosta Corniel, 46, is a historian and assistant professor of Latin American Research on the Borough of Manhattan Neighborhood School (CUNY-BMCC). Louis-Charles, who’s in his late forties, is a soccer coach who additionally teaches Haitian historical past and U.S. historical past on the American School of Haiti in Port-au-Prince. After finishing a grasp’s diploma in Sustainable Peace By Sports activities, Louis-Charles moved again to Haiti a couple of years in the past to work within the area.

The couple first met in December 2021 by social media. Louis-Charles had been following Acosta Corniel’s Instagram account and different social media platforms for some time, as a strategy to uncover extra about Haiti’s neighbor.

“From a Haitian perspective, there’s quite a bit that we don’t know in regards to the Dominican Republic. And from the Dominican Republic, there’s quite a bit they don’t learn about Haiti,” he stated. “So I needed to bridge that hole one way or the other, to seek out out extra to our story, following totally different organizations and musical teams.”

On that December day, Louis-Charles was in Barcelona when a tweet from Acosta Corniel popped up on his feed and obtained his consideration.

From that time on, Louis-Charles realized that he and Acosta Corniel have been really very a lot alike and shared mutual pursuits. They’re each educators of historical past, pursue social activism and love touring. Neither has youngsters nor been married earlier than.

They began a relationship quickly after.

Louis-Charles resides primarily in Port-au-Prince and Washington D.C. and stays in New York when Acosta Corniel is there. Collectively, they proceed to discover cultures, touring all over the place collectively from Aruba to Puerto Rico, Fort Lauderdale to Panama, the Dominican Republic to Haiti.

When in New York collectively, they alternate between attending Central Park Rara classes and Dominican Gaga in Washington Heights. Additionally they check out Haitian and Dominican eating places to proceed studying about one another’s meals and tradition.

Cuing up the welcome playlist

Acosta Corniel was raised in Tenares and Río San Juan within the Dominican Republic. She stated her maternal grandfather, Miguel Corniel, was a staunch advocate for kindness. He would get upset at individuals who tried to inform him to not be sort to sure nationalities.

So Acosta Corniel grew up with a distinct mindset of acceptance towards Haitians. In her speedy household, they welcomed “all individuals typically,” so they didn’t take part within the prejudicial behaviors widespread within the Dominican Republic. Acts corresponding to Dominicans being forbidden to socialize or date Haitians.

“I’m not going to say that every thing was colour de rosa, as we are saying in Spanish—rose colour and petals and every thing—after all not,” stated Acosta Corniel. “We did have these relations who not solely didn’t like Haitians, interval, however merely who didn’t like Blacks.”

Acosta Corniel recollects organizing an interactive occasion for which she had invited a number of Haitians into her residence. After one member of the family made a unfavorable remark about her friends, Acosta Corniel stated she shortly discovered one other area for the occasion.

“When that member of the family got here again and stated ‘What occurred? You’re not doing the exercise?’ I stated, ‘I’m. I’m simply not doing it right here as a result of if you need them to go away, I depart too.’”

Louis-Charles met Acosta Corniel’s household for the primary time throughout her uncle’s 81st birthday celebration in Fort Lauderdale. A giant household weekend was deliberate, and every day had a particular meals menu. When Acosta Corniel’s household discovered that Louis-Charles was going to attend, they switched the menu for the primary evening to include Haitian meals.

“They stated, ‘You have been bringing Louis-Charles, and we needed to welcome him into the household,’” Acosta Corniel recalled. “That they had a playlist and every thing for him.”

Totally different variations of some issues imply double the enjoyment

That the couple enjoys studying about one another’s tradition is apparent of their interactions. From debating who’s Spanish or Creole is best to meals and music similarities.

“I found quite a lot of Dominican meals that I hadn’t been uncovered to in Haiti,” stated Louis-Charles, who grew up in Port-au-Prince and moved to the U.S. at age 13.

“I’m certain it’s the identical for Lissette in relation to Haitian meals, which is, to me, very fascinating,” he stated. “How you’ve gotten two individuals on the identical island, and but there’s quite a bit that we don’t learn about one another.”

Acosta Corniel provided a easy reply: “Effectively, we have now totally different colonizers, totally different enslavers.”

Watch Acosta Corniel clarify the island’s historical past within the Distant Neighbors collection.

At first, Louis-Charles puzzled how Acosta Corniel couldn’t learn about diri djondjon earlier than they met. In the meantime, Acosta Corniel inquired the identical about Louis-Charles’ ignorance of locrio de pollo – rooster and rice. It’s now Louis-Charles’ favourite Dominican meals.

In the long run, “the African background, you’ll be able to see it, maybe in a few of the delicacies,” Acosta Corniel stated. Her favourite Haitian dish, soup joumou, is equal to the Dominican sancocho.

Different similarities between the 2 international locations contain holidays and the significance of music and dance. As an example, merengue within the Dominican Republic and méringue in Haiti.

“We’ve got Merengue, however there may be Haitian meringue besides that it’s slower. Merengue [is] sooner, and it has a sooner tempo.

“In my household, there’s a joke that when you dance konpa with a Haitian, it’s a must to marry them as a result of it lasts for like eight minutes,” she added.

Louis-Charles added that he is aware of a couple of Haitian songs that have been translated into Dominican Spanish. One Dominican carnival tune, particularly, “Esto se encendió” by Diómedes y El Grupo Mío is a model of the Haitian tune “Kè m Pa Sote” by Boukman Eksperyans.

Thorny matters encourage advocacy, motion

As a social research educator and a historian, respectively, Louis-Charles and Acosta Corniel are very conscious and anxious about dwelling circumstances for some Haitians within the Dominican Republic. They usually focus on the Dominican Republic’s anti-Haitian and anti-Blackness insurance policies.

“As a Haitian, I put quite a lot of the duty on the truth that we haven’t had a accountable authorities in Haiti that Haitians can depend on to combat for his or her rights and to advocate for them,” Louis-Charles stated.

To him, the Haitian authorities appears to want for individuals to go away Haiti—“reasonably than be a burden” there. This fashion, in his view, Haitians working within the Dominican Republic or United States can ship remittances again residence. Nevertheless, this doesn’t imply Haitians are a burden there, he added.

“In my viewpoint, we’ve contributed quite a bit to the financial system of the Dominican Republic,” Louis-Charles stated. “To hearken to a few of the rhetoric being spoken about Haiti being a burden, I don’t agree in any respect.”

James Louis-Charles and Lissette Acosta Corniel at their residence in New York Metropolis in July 2023. Picture by Alma Beauvais for The Haitian Occasions

Acosta Corniel, in her skilled view, says each nation deserves the proper to correctly handle immigration reforms. However, when the reforms or legislations particularly hurt a particular group, “then you definately start to query the integrity of the federal government,” she stated.

“The opposite factor that I disagree with on an institutional degree is that no authorities has come ahead to talk about the xenophobic rhetoric and atmosphere that proceed to be instilled within the minds of individuals—the hate, the racism,” Acosta Corniel stated. “Folks hearken to authority.”

With out that prevailing angle, individuals will inevitably give attention to the disparaging messages about Haitians eager to invade the Dominican Republic or to ‘fuse the island’ – a politically, economically and financially not possible activity, she stated. Such negativity, promoted by misinformation campaigns on social media, overshadows the constructive relationships between the 2 teams.

Within the U.S., by comparability, the couple has witnessed extra selection within the sorts of relationships Haitians and Dominicans can develop.

“How come that right here, it appears to be extra constructive and extra doable,” Acosta Corniel stated. “I feel that as a result of right here [perhaps], perhaps individuals is likely to be extra open.”

Louis-Charles, for his half, believes their mutual purpose and bond might help to beat present tensions and make a distinction on this world. “That’s just about why our relationship has been as robust up to now,” he stated.

Editor’s Observe: An earlier model of this story was inadvertently posted. It has since been up to date.

