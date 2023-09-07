Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Retired Priest Lawrence Hecker on Sex Abuse Charges

A state grand jury in Louisiana has indicted a retired Roman Catholic priest on a number of felony fees associated to claims that he sexually assaulted a teenage boy within the Seventies. The long-sought fees come after public allegations that leaders within the Archdiocese of New Orleans knew about accusations towards the priest for many years.

The retired priest, Lawrence Hecker, 91, faces fees of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated crime towards nature and theft, the district lawyer of New Orleans, Jason Williams, mentioned in a information convention on Thursday.

“We’ve needed to battle very vigorously via the courts and behind the scenes for disclosure of any and all data and proof,” Mr. Williams mentioned, referring to a “cone of silence” that usually protects clergy members.

The fees come months after The Guardian reported that Mr. Hecker confessed to his superiors within the archdiocese in 1999 that he had both sexually molested or dedicated different acts of sexual misconduct towards a number of youngsters within the Sixties and ’70s. In a current interview on camera with The Guardian and the New Orleans information outlet WWL-TV, Mr. Hecker acknowledged the accuracy of the assertion, during which he wrote that he had dedicated “overtly sexual acts” with at the very least three underage boys.