Maine Secretary of State Targeted by ‘Swatting’ After Trump Ballot Decision

Maine’s secretary of state was the sufferer of a “swatting” name to her residence, the authorities stated, the newest politician to be focused in latest weeks by individuals reporting faux crimes to the police, hoping to impress closely armed responses.

A hoax name was positioned on Friday night time, only a day after the secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, barred Donald J. Trump from the state’s poll, a politically fraught resolution that drew criticism from Republicans throughout the nation.

The state police stated that within the name, a person claimed to have damaged into Ms. Bellows’s residence in Manchester, simply outdoors the capital metropolis of Augusta. State troopers searched the residence, however didn’t discover something suspicious. Ms. Bellows was not residence on the time, the authorities stated.