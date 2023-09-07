Mali Islamists Kill at Least 49 Civilians and 15 Soldiers

Islamist militants staged separate assaults on a passenger ferry and a navy camp in northern Mali on Thursday, the federal government mentioned, killing dozens of civilians and troopers in a area of the West African nation that’s more and more managed by armed teams.

No less than 49 civilians and 15 troopers had been killed within the assaults, and the military killed about 50 assailants, the federal government said in a press release.

The assaults had been carried out by an affiliate of Al Qaeda, in keeping with the Malian authorities. They got here as Islamist teams have strengthened their grip on northern Mali, together with by imposing a blockade on Timbuktu, a fabled website of Islamic affect within the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries that’s registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

No less than 33,000 folks have been displaced for the reason that starting of the blockade in mid-August, in keeping with the United Nations.