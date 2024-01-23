Man, 25, arrested for sexually assaulting 3-year-old in Haiti’s Dame Marie

Police arrested Wagler Luc, 25, on costs of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old baby in southeastern Haiti, a human rights group informed native media. The information – which has infuriated folks within the nation, overseas and on-line – got here amid efforts to lift consciousness about sexual abuse and assault of kids that always go unreported.

The kid lived with Luc and his girlfriend, who’s her godmother, in Dame Marie, a commune near Jérémie. Gerald Guillaume, the final coordinator of the Departmental Initiative Towards Trafficking and Youngster Trafficking (IDETTE), informed Gazette Haiti that Luc brutally raped the kid. She turned so severely injured that medical doctors needed to carry out surgical procedure by means of her stomach so she might urinate.

