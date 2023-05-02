Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace as Police Conduct Controlled Explosion

The British police carried out a managed explosion exterior Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, detonating a bag taken from a person who they stated had thrown suspected shotgun cartridges onto palace grounds simply days forward of King Charles III’s coronation.

There have been no accidents and no photographs have been fired, however the man was swiftly detained and subsequently arrested after he was discovered to be carrying a knife, London’s Metropolitan Police stated. He was not in possession of a firearm and the incident just isn’t at the moment being handled as terror associated, they added.

The person was detained after throwing gadgets “suspected to be shotgun cartridges” and was discovered to be carrying “a suspicious bag,” the police stated in a statement. The police stated they carried out a managed explosion on the bag “as a precaution” following an evaluation by specialists who arrived on scene.

They didn’t say what made the bag suspicious, or whether or not it turned out to comprise something harmful.