Man sets himself on fire at Vertières monument in Haiti

The Heroes of Vertieres monument in Cap-Haitien is a metallic sculpture of six heroes of The Battle of Vertieres — the final main battle of the Haitian Revolution that passed off on November 18, 1803. File photograph by Oldjy Francois for The Haitian Occasions

[WARNING: ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS AND IMAGES VIEWERS MAY FIND DISTURBING.]

CAP-HAITIEN — A person apparently set himself on hearth on Sunday on the foot of an independence monument in Vertières, Cap-Haitien, days after the primary nationwide celebration of the Haitian Flag within the northern metropolis, in keeping with native reporter Gérard Maxineau.

Overview: A person set himself on hearth on the steps beneath the Monument of the Heroes of Vèrtières in Cap-Haitien.

