Man sets himself on fire at Vertières monument in Haiti

[WARNING: ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DESCRIPTIONS AND IMAGES VIEWERS MAY FIND DISTURBING.]
CAP-HAITIEN — A person apparently set himself on hearth on Sunday on the foot of an independence monument in Vertières, Cap-Haitien, days after the primary nationwide celebration of the Haitian Flag within the northern metropolis, in keeping with native reporter Gérard Maxineau.
Overview:
A person set himself on hearth on the steps beneath the Monument of the Heroes of Vèrtières in Cap-Haitien.
Uh oh, it appears such as you’ve hit a paywall! However don’t fear; we’ve obtained you lined. Listed here are a number of methods you’ll be able to entry this story.
Associated
Source link