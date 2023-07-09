March in North Miami joins many across the globe protesting humanitarian crisis in Haiti

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Folks world wide protested in unity on Sunday.

They got here collectively towards the humanitarian disaster in Haiti.

March held in North Miami towards the humanitarian disaster in Haiti. (WPLG)

Hundreds in South Florida joined the demonstration, marching by the streets of North Miami as a part of the Reduction for Haiti effort.

It goals to attract consideration to a rise of gang violence that’s plaguing the nation.

The United Nations has described circumstances in Haiti as a human rights emergency.

The UN cited poverty and a scarcity of fundamental providers because the gas for the continued gang actions.