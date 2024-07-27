Meet Xavier Duchatellier, the model behind viral Team Haiti Paris Olympics uniform shoot

Staff Haiti formally debuted their viral uniforms yesterday in the course of the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. Two weeks agao, the Haiti Olympic workforce went viral when Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean launched marketing campaign pictures unveiling the workforce’s 2024 Paris Olympics uniform.

“It’s an honor to have the ability to characterize my nation, particularly on this huge stage,” stated Xavier Duchatellier, who was featured within the marketing campaign. Jean reached out to him on to be part of the marketing campaign.

The uniforms debuted throughout Monaco trend week in April, adopted by the official shoot for the uniform in Naples, Italy two weeks later.

The principle focus of the uniforms are the skirts for girls and trousers for males, with every donning patterns impressed by famed Haitian painter Philippe Dodard’s art work. The shirts worn are created with a particular blue cotton that’s spun with delicacy, whereas the jacket, impressed by the signature Haitian shirt Guayabera and, worn by Duchatellier, is a typical put on for Haitian males.

“Don’t ever cease dreaming and don’t ever cease believing,” the Quebec native wrote in a June 21 Fb submit. “You by no means know what can occur and how briskly it may occur. #By no means cease dreaming.”



“Nap pote Drapo ak tout fietré !! Ayiti kampe!!.” @timounpam commented on Instagram.

The Haitian-born mannequin, who now resides in Madrid, lived in Haiti till he was 15. With encouragement from household and associates he determined to pursue a modeling profession in Europe.

“In Haiti you don’t actually see plenty of trend reveals or something like that,” he stated in an interview with The Haitian Instances. “So actually, I got here to Europe; and Europe might be the place you discover the most important trend reveals.”

The 24-year-old nonetheless isn’t any stranger to representing Haiti on the worldwide stage. In 2015, he performed for Haiti’s nationwide soccer workforce.

Xavier Duchatellier training whereas on Haiti’s nationwide soccer workforce. Photograph courtesy of Xavier Duchatellier.

“I’m grateful for Stella to have the ability to give me the chance. It’s wonderful for us to have the ability to have an eye fixed opener everywhere in the world and acknowledge us and see that we’re a lot greater than [the negative images of Haiti],” he stated. “I wish to see Haiti develop and are available out of the state of affairs that we’re in.

“Hopefully issues get higher and everybody can return and actually benefit from the beautiness of this nation.”

The summer time 2024 Olympic video games run from July 26 to August 11.

Like this: Like Loading…

Associated