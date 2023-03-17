Mexico a deathly place for many Haitians

On March 3, members of a Mexican drug cartel kidnapped 4 Black Individuals and killed two in what officers are suggesting is a case of mistaken identity. That’s, the gang members thought the 4 Individuals have been Haitian drug smugglers.

Later, the Gulf Cartel turned in 5 of its members with a letter of apology for the crime that occurred simply over the southern border from Brownsville, Texas, within the Mexican metropolis of Matamoros. The cartel additionally returned the 2 American our bodies.

Overview: Killing of Black American vacationers in Mexico mistaken for Haitians highlights risks of being Haitian in Mexico.

