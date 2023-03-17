Home » Mexico a deathly place for many Haitians
Haiti News

Mexico a deathly place for many Haitians

by admin

On March 3, members of a Mexican drug cartel kidnapped 4 Black Individuals and killed two in what officers are suggesting is a case of mistaken identity. That’s, the gang members thought the 4 Individuals have been Haitian drug smugglers.

Later, the Gulf Cartel turned in 5 of its members with a letter of apology for the crime that occurred simply over the southern border from Brownsville, Texas, within the Mexican metropolis of  Matamoros. The cartel additionally returned the 2 American our bodies. 

Overview:

Killing of Black American vacationers in Mexico mistaken for Haitians highlights risks of being Haitian in Mexico.

J.O. Haselhoef is the writer of “Give & Take: Doing Our Damnedest NOT to be One other Charity in Haiti.” She co-founded “Yonn Ede Lot” (One Serving to One other), a nonprofit that partnered with volunteer teams in La Montagne (“Lamontay”), Haiti from 2007-2013. She writes and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

