Miami organization 'Fanm Saj' provides wellness space for women
Miami organization 'Fanm Saj' provides wellness space for women

Ruth Jeannoel is a Haitian lady to know throughout this Ladies’s Historical past Month. Impressed by the motion for Black lives, she based Fanm Saj to supply a wellness area for girls. The time period Fanm Saj, which suggests each “midwife” and “smart girls” in Kreyol, speaks to the group’s aim of birthing wholesome communities. 

The Haitian Occasions spent a while with Fanm Saj just lately to find out about them. Watch the video.

Ashley Miznazi is a Report for America corps member protecting the Haitian group within the South Florida/Miami space for The Haitian Occasions. Her work will closely function pictures, video and different multimedia storytelling. Beforehand, Ashley was a multimedia fellow at The Texas Tribune, the place she reported on DACA, Afghan resettlement and the foster care system.

