Miami organization ‘Fanm Saj’ provides wellness space for women

Ruth Jeannoel is a Haitian lady to know throughout this Ladies’s Historical past Month. Impressed by the motion for Black lives, she based Fanm Saj to supply a wellness area for girls. The time period Fanm Saj, which suggests each “midwife” and “smart girls” in Kreyol, speaks to the group’s aim of birthing wholesome communities.

The Haitian Occasions spent a while with Fanm Saj just lately to find out about them. Watch the video.

