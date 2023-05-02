Home » Miami PD unveil newly wrapped Haitian Heritage vehicle to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
MIAMI (WSVN) – It’s Haitian Heritage Month and Miami Police are placing a model new wrap on a candy trip.

The division unveiled its first newly wrapped Haitian Heritage automobile, Tuesday.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales had a message of unity and variety for the South Florida neighborhood.

“The message, that I hope it sends out, is that variety makes us higher,” Morales stated, “that it enriches our division, that it enriches our metropolis, and that the neighborhood perceive how proud we’re that the police is the neighborhood and the neighborhood is the police.”

Haitian Heritage Month is nationally acknowledged and noticed yearly in Could to have a good time the historical past, tradition and contributions of the folks of Haiti.

