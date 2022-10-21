Michigan family of 4 missing after father calls 911 asking for police protection: What we know

FREMONT, Mich. – A household from Fremont, Michigan has been lacking for 5 days following “paranoid” habits from the daddy.

Fremont is in Newaygo County, north of Grand Rapids. The Fremont Police Division put out an alert for the lacking household on Wednesday night time.

Police stated the Cirigliano household is “very involved” about their lacking relations Anthony (Tony), 51, Suzette, 51, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. Different household final had contact with them on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Suzette Cirigliano’s mom, who has dementia and wishes full-time care, was discovered strolling across the neighborhood round 9 p.m. on Monday, based on News 8. Neighbors referred to as police and that’s when the seek for the household started.

In line with the report, the house’s doorways have been locked and the household’s minivan, a 2005 Toyota Sienna with the license plate DJL1982, was lacking. Pets have been left on the house.

Silver coloured 2005 Toyota Sienna LE (not precise car) (Fremont Police)

Family instructed Information 8 that Suzette Cirigliano’s cellular phone was nonetheless in the home, however Tony Cirigliano’s cellular phone is lacking. Police stated the household’s telephones have been off.

Brandon and Noah each have autism, based on police. The 2 sons have been homeschooled and the household saved to themselves, relations instructed Information 8.

Earlier: Police search for lacking Michigan household of 4; Father was exhibiting ‘paranoid’ behaviors

Hearken to the 911 name Tony Cirigliano made on Sunday: ‘Individuals need to erase me from the face of the Earth’

Police instructed Information 8 that Tony Cirigliano was “exhibiting some indicators of paranoia” earlier than the household vanished.

Tony Cirigliano referred to as 911 simply after midnight on Sunday and two officers went to his house.

“Tony was speaking about points or data that he had relating to the Sept. 11 assaults. However, actually, what my officers have been spending quite a lot of time doing was speaking to everybody ensuring everyone was secure and attempting to guarantee that psychological sickness wasn’t placing anyone in jeopardy,” Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell instructed News 8.

In line with the report, officers spent round 45 minutes to an hour speaking to Tony Cirigliano and his spouse. Household instructed Information 8 that they don’t imagine Tony Cirigliano would damage his household, and imagine that he could also be attempting to guard him.

They stated he was troubled over the weekend and believed “dangerous issues” have been going to occur.

You may learn a transcript of the 911 name beneath:

Operator: Newaygo County 911.

Tony Cirigliano: Sure, hi there. That is Anthony John Cirigliano. (Says deal with).

Operator: OK, what’s happening tonight?

*30 seconds of silence within the recording*

Tony Cirigliano: Sure. Everyone seems to be OK. However I want the Fremont Police Division and I imagine he’s Captain Jon Geeting. I want some police safety instantly.

Operator: (Intelligible).

Tony Cirigliano: It’s of significant nationwide curiosity. It’s associated to Sept. 11 and folks need to erase me from the face of the Earth. I’m not loopy. Mr. Geeting is aware of me. I’m a Christian. I simply want some assist after which the U.S. authorities will take it from right here. I do know this sounds loopy. You don’t have directions for this. Please ship somebody that is aware of Geeting and may discuss to U.S. authorities, please.

Operator: OK, And do you may have any weapons there?

Tony Cirigliano: No weapons in any respect. Not even a BB gun.

Operator: Alright, and the way will we spell your final identify?

Tony Cirigliano: Certain, it’s C-I-R-I-G-L-I-A-N-O.

Operator: And your telephone quantity?

Tony Cirigliano: Now we have no landline.

Operator: OK, alright, we’ll get him over there for you. (Handle).

Tony Cirigliano: Can they arrive with their lights off to not frighten my kids, please.

Operator: Yep. Positively.

Cirigliano: OK. I’ll search for them and knock on the door. Please attempt to ship Mr. Geeting even when he needs to be awoke from his sleep. It’s that necessary, please.

Operator: Yep. He’s on proper now.

Cirigliano: OK, thanks.

Operator: Yep, bye.

Household is worried: ‘We undoubtedly simply need to let him know there’s nothing to be terrified of’

Tony’s brother, Paul Cirigliano, instructed Native 4 it’s not like them to be out of contact.

“They often wouldn’t even go as far as like Walmart with out letting anyone know, so it’s very not like them,” stated Paul Cirigliano. “It’s actually not an abrupt trip by any means.”

Paul Cirigliano discovered the 911 name made by his brother regarding.

“We predict perhaps he could be having psychological well being type of difficulty, and perhaps he’s terrified of one thing, however we undoubtedly simply need to let him know there’s nothing to be terrified of, and he can attain out, and we’ll assist him,” Paul Cirigliano stated.

Surveillance footage exhibits the Cirigliano household at a fuel station within the Higher Peninsula. (WOOD)

Household stopped at UP fuel station Monday, report says

In line with a report from News 8, the household was noticed at 10:48 a.m. Monday at a fuel station within the Higher Peninsula.

The household was seen on the Blaney Park Quik Cease on US-2 close to M-77, northeast of Manistique and about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge. Information 8 stated the Fremont Police Division says surveillance video confirmed it was the Ciriglianos.

Information 8 spoke to the fuel station supervisor, Heidi Bowler, who instructed them the mom and two sons got here into the fuel station to make use of the restroom. One of many sons requested to make use of a telephone to make a name, however didn’t know use it.

“He was performing a bit of unusual, so we have been simply watching him,” Bowler instructed Information 8. “The one purpose we paid consideration to them is as a result of the boys have been a bit of completely different. I believed, ‘I ponder what’s improper. Like, why is he utilizing the telephone? Nobody else is asking.’ It was just a bit odd.”

In line with the report, the household was solely there for about quarter-hour. Police stated they bought fuel and bought some meals.

Bowler stated she was scrolling via Fb when she noticed a publish concerning the lacking household.

“I checked out it and I believed, ‘Oh my God, that girl appears to be like very acquainted,’ after which as soon as I regarded on the boys, I used to be like, ‘Wow, they appear acquainted, too,’” she instructed Information 8.

She determined to look at the surveillance footage, checked the license plate and was certain it was them. She did contact the police.

Police proceed trying to find household

Police have no idea if the household remains to be in Michigan, someplace within the Midwest or some other place. They hope the household will see information reviews and get in touch with police or their household.

Identify Peak Weight Different Tony Cirigliano 5′6′’ 180 lbs Brown hair, clean-shaven Suzette Cirigliano 5′9′’ 120 lbs Blonde hair, glasses Brandon Cirigliano 5′8′’ 120 lbs Brown hair, brown eyes Noah Cirigliano 5′6′’ 120 lbs Brown hair, brown eyes

Information 8 reported that police are going via the household’s monetary data and attempting to ping their cell telephones.

Michigan State Police at the moment are concerned within the search. Suzette Cirigliano’s mom is within the care of different relations.

Anybody with data is requested to name the Fremont Police Division at 231-924-2400, Silent Observer at 231-652-1121 or 911.

Earlier report: Michigan household of 4 vanishes after weird 911 name from father