Mickael Guirand mad after Konpa Kingdom, Bedgine attacked, Shabba seeks Vodou protection | Woyyy! 

Overview: Spherical-up of probably the most talked-about happenings round Haitian entertainers contains: The mixer-mixup with Vyab throughout Konpa Kingdom, the on-stage scuffle with Bedgine and Shabba’s pilgrimage to a houngan in Okap.

Shabba goes to Vodou priest to guard Ekip!

Herve “Shabba”Antenor went to Cap-Haitien to be initiated into Vodou for the non secular elevation of his being and to guard the band Ekip, in response to video blogger Leroy Woodnave. Woyyyy!

Shabba must attain a non secular dimension that may change his life and his enterprise. Thus begins his journey, his mystical pilgrimage.

Shabba noticed a houngan in entrance of Saint Jacques with the intention to shield EKIP, in response to Woodnave. “He spent seven days with out having a shower, sleeping on the ground,” the blogger stated.

Apparently Shabba was sitting in a really low chair, nearly at ground degree, legs aside, with candles, orange leaves and different boko gear specified by entrance of him. Round his neck, he wears a number of necklaces of multicolored beads and a few gris-gris, talisman, on his wrists as nicely. He wore a number of rings on his fingers and on his head, a white hat, to face the anxieties of the HMI. Woyyyy!

Every part occurred in a djévor, an initiation chamber. The houngan provided him initiation, making it potential to arrange and shield his band.

EKIP has been within the studio for months. Band member Steeve Khe went to Montreal for a pair weeks with out telling the followers or the media what’s occurring, regardless of rumors that EKIP broke up.

Michael Guirand and Rodney Noel get heated over Konpa Kingdom mixer mixup

After the Dec. 31 Konpa Kingdom present, VAYB singer Michael Guirand went on social media to blast KAI supervisor Fito Farinen and the organizer for un-plugging VAYB’s mixer earlier than the band was completed performing. Woyyyy!

On his Fb web page, Michael Guirand stated: “Touching one is touching all. The exercise is expired, sit down and let the youth take over. You’re on again mode, you should change technique…the weekend has a grasp.” Woyyyy!

Rodney Noel, who is an efficient buddy of Fito, shortly responded to Michael’s assertion.

“Since it’s essential elevate, you place Compas Festival forward, However you forgot it was the primary huge stage you have been on…..I kiss the band’s ass,” Noel wrote. “You will have the best to not now not wants Haitian Compas Competition, however give it respect.”

Noel had been supporting Michael since he was in Carimi.

Bedjine attacked throughout Montreal efficiency

Notoriety can, generally, rhyme with hassle. Singer Marie “Bedjine” David can now attest to this personally after being bodily attacked in public. Woyyy!

It occurred throughout a live performance in Montreal that acquired the web speaking, when a fan approached the artist whereas the event was in full swing. He went on the stage to beat her. The state of affairs was shortly introduced beneath management, with the fast intervention of the safety staff. The artist, who briefly denounced the assault, was then taken to the hospital.

Afterward, in response to Titwan Kazimi, Bedjine stated it was a fan who was so completely satisfied to see her that he jumped on her.

Some consider it was the horny outfit that Bedjine had on that generated the assault.

“It’s f%$&#g disgusting, and there’s no place for it there. It’s not your f%$&#g physique, and also you don’t seize somebody’s physique like that,” fan Emann Joasil stated on his Fb web page.

Woyyy!

