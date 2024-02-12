Middle East Crisis: How Israeli Commandos Rescued 2 Hostages in Gaza

Israeli particular operations forces raided a constructing within the southern Gazan metropolis of Rafah early Monday to free two hostages held by Hamas, the army stated, as Israel launched a wave of assaults in a single day that killed dozens of Palestinians in Rafah, in accordance with the Gazan well being ministry.

The operations have been met with elation in Israel, and grief and foreboding within the Gaza Strip, the place greater than 1,000,000 Palestinians have crowded into Rafah, fleeing their properties and looking for refuge from Israeli army actions farther north. Palestinians feared the raid — and the accompanying loss of life toll — portended a extra extended Israeli operation to seize Rafah.

The nighttime rescue operation marked solely the second time Israeli forces stated that they had rescued captives in Gaza because the battle started in October. The destiny of greater than 100 hostages captured initially of the battle on Oct. 7 has grow to be one of many nation’s highest priorities, together with the defeat of Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has signaled that Israeli floor forces will enter Rafah with the objective of eliminating Hamas battalions there, although the exact timing is unclear. The prospect of avenue battles contained in the crowded metropolis, which is bracketed by a closed Egyptian border, has created worldwide alarm over the dangers to civilians who say they’ve nowhere else to flee.

The hostage rescue confirmed Israel’s willpower to press forward with its offensive regardless of criticism from the USA and different allies, and stress to scale back civilian casualties and destruction. President Biden on Thursday referred to as Israel’s marketing campaign “excessive” and stated the struggling of harmless folks has “obtained to cease.”

At 1:49 a.m. on Monday, Israeli particular forces troopers broke right into a constructing the place the 2 hostages have been being held, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the army’s chief spokesman, stated at a information convention. A couple of minute later, Israeli forces fired on close by buildings in an effort to disrupt Hamas’s communications and to permit the troopers to securely carry the hostages out, he stated. He additionally stated that Israeli warplanes had fired on Hamas targets within the space.

Drone footage later launched by the Israeli army appeared to point out roughly a dozen Israeli troops coming into a constructing by foot from a avenue lined with indifferent and flat-roofed homes. Different footage confirmed a blast on the constructing subsequent door, attributable to what the Israeli army stated was an Israeli strike.

Pictures captured by Palestinian photographers within the aftermath of the assault confirmed a number of badly broken concrete buildings, considered one of them decreased to rubble. Each the Palestinian pictures and the Israeli video appeared to have been taken from the identical location, subsequent to a number of rows of tents.

Smoke billowing over Rafah, Gaza, throughout a wave of Israeli assaults early on Monday. Credit score… Mohammed Abed/Agence France-Presse — Getty Pictures

The ministry of well being in Gaza stated that at the least 67 folks had been killed in a single day in Israeli strikes in Rafah. Information retailers reported lethal assaults on two mosques in Rafah.

Neither the Israeli account nor the toll reported by the Gazan well being ministry — which doesn’t distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths — might be verified independently.

Ziad Obeid, a customs official who had fled to Rafah, described being woke up at 2 a.m. by a barrage of explosions so brilliant that it was “as if we have been in the course of the day, not the night time.” He added: “It was a horrible night time.”

The Israeli army stated the troopers pressured their method inside a second-floor residence to rescue the 2 hostages, Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70.

The army stated the following strikes have been meant to stop Hamas commanders within the surrounding space from contacting the hostages’ guards and finishing “an operational image” of the raid.

The army didn’t reveal how the commandos reached the home, however Israeli information media reported that they pressured open a door with an explosive, and that the hostages have been evacuated by helicopter.

The operation was greeted joyfully in Israel, the place the destiny of the hostages has exacerbated social divisions and trauma.

Some Israelis need their authorities to conform to a deal that might free the remaining hostages in change for ending the battle, fearing that the Israeli offensive places the captives in jeopardy.

The rescue was a serious increase for Mr. Netanyahu, who stated in an announcement on Monday that “solely continued army stress, till complete victory, will carry concerning the launch of all of our hostages.”

Palestinians journey at the back of a truck as they flee Rafah on Monday. Credit score… Mohammed Abed/Agence France-Presse — Getty Pictures

Mr. Netanyahu, vowing to finish Hamas’s management of Gaza, has ignored warnings — from the USA, the United Nations, assist teams and others that an advance on Rafah can be devastating to civilians and danger exacerbating a disaster that’s already unfolding, with residents operating low on meals, clear water and medication.

Mr. Netanyahu has ordered the army to attract up plans to evacuate civilians from Rafah, however assist teams and others say there is no such thing as a place left for them to go. On Sunday, he promised to supply Palestinians protected passage to northern areas of Gaza earlier than an invasion of Rafah, although he supplied no particulars.

Yan Zhuang , Gabby Sobelman and Andrés R. Martínez contributed reporting.