Milwaukee neighborhood covered in demolition dust

>> EACH CRASH OF THE WRECKING BALL SENDS ANOTHER CHUNK OF THE HISTORIC FROEDTERT MALT SILOS TUMBLING DOWN BUT IT ALSO SENDS A CLOUD OF DUST OVER THE ADJOINING NEIGHBORHOOD. >> I GOT THE STUFF RIGHT IN MY EYES. MY EYES WERE ALL FULL OF THIS GRIT. >> JUDY RADONSKI HAS LIVED IN THE SHADOW OF THE MASSIVE SILOS FOR 50 YEARS. >> YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT THIS. >> I AM WORRIED ABOUT IT. I’M WORRIED ABOUT MYSELF. I’M WORRIED ABOUT THE KIDS IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD. >> YOU CAN SEE THE DUST AND GRIME JUST COVERING THIS TRUCK, AND REALLY THIS WHOLE NEIGHBORHOOD. NEIGHBORS SAY THAT’S WHAT THEY’VE BEEN BREATHING IN AS THE RESULT OF THIS WORK. >> THIS IS ALL THE GRIT THAT’S COMING FROM OVER THERE, AND INTO OUR LUNGS. >> EDGAR DALECCIO WHO SEES THE WRECKING BALL FROM HIS FRONT PORCH, HAS TRIED TO GET HELP IN LIMITING THE DUST. >> DO YOU FEEL AS THOUGH YOUR CONCERNS ARE BEING DISMISSED? >> VERY MUCH. VERY MUCH. >> THE CHALLENGE, HE SAYS, IS THAT THE DEMOLITION IS HAPPENING IN THE VILLAGE OF WEST MILWAUKEE BUT THE DUST IS SETTLING ACROSS THE STREET IN THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE. THE RESIDENTS HAVE MADE WEST MILWAUKEE OFFICIALS AWARE OF THEIR CONCERNS. MILWAUKEE CITY LEADERS, HEALTH OFFICIALS AND THE WISCONSIN DNR HAVE ALSO BEEN CONTACTED. THE DEMOLITION COMPANY DID NOT IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO 12 NEWS REQUEST FOR COMMENT MONDAY, BUT OUR CAMERAS DID SPOT CREWS BRIEFLY HOSING DOWN THE SITE SEVERAL TIMES TO LIMIT THE DUST. NEIGHBORS, THOUGH, WORRY THAT WON’T BE ENOUGH TO EASE THEIR CONCERNS. >> I’M WORRIED ABOUT WHAT WE’RE BREATHING IN, MY FAMILY, OUR NEIGHBORS, YOUR FRIENDS AND STUFF EVEN OUR ANIMALS, OUR DOGS, YOU KNOW

Milwaukee neighborhood lined in demolition mud Residents frightened about what they’re inhaling Up to date: 10:31 PM CST Nov 21, 2022



Demolition is ongoing on the iconic former Froedtert malt silos in West Milwaukee, however close by residents say the work of the wrecking ball is leaving them below a cloud of mud.”I acquired the stuff proper in my eyes. My eyes had been all stuffed with this grit,” stated Judy Radonski, who has lived throughout the road from the huge silos for 50 years.”I’m frightened about it. I am frightened about myself. I am frightened in regards to the youngsters within the neighborhood,” Radonski informed WISN 12 Information.Neighbor Edgar Daleccio pointed to a number of dust-covered houses and automobiles on his block, telling WISN 12 Information, “That is all of the grit that is coming from over there, and into our lungs.”Daleccio says he has been in touch with West Milwaukee Village officers, Milwaukee metropolis leaders and the Wisconsin Division of Pure Assets in attempting to get assist to restrict the mud. The problem, he says, is one in all jurisdiction. The demolition is occurring within the Village of West Milwaukee, however the mud is selecting houses throughout the road within the metropolis of Milwaukee.The corporate dealing with the demolition didn’t instantly reply to WISN 12 Information request for remark Monday, however work crews had been seen briefly hosing down the demolition web site a number of occasions Monday, apparently to restrict the mud. Neighbors, although, fear that will not be sufficient to ease their considerations.”I am frightened about what we’re inhaling,” Daleccio stated. “My household, our neighbors, pals, even our animals, our canine, you recognize?”Officers in each the Milwaukee and West Allis/West Milwaukee Well being Departments inform WISN 12 Information they haven’t been contacted straight by the residents, however are conscious of the neighbors’ considerations in regards to the demolition mud.