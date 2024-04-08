Missouri Governor Denies Clemency for Death Row Inmate Who Got Support From Guards

Mike Parson, the governor of Missouri, stated on Monday that he wouldn’t commute the dying sentence of Brian Dorsey, who pleaded responsible to murdering Ben and Sarah Bonnie in 2006 and is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday until the courts intervene.

“The ache Dorsey delivered to others can by no means be rectified, however finishing up Dorsey’s sentence in keeping with Missouri regulation and the courtroom’s order will ship justice and supply closure,” stated Mr. Parson, a Republican who beforehand served as a sheriff.

Mr. Dorsey’s clemency request was uncommon as a result of greater than 70 present and former jail staff who acquired to know Mr. Dorsey behind bars requested the governor to commute his sentence. They described Mr. Dorsey, 52, as a compliant and respectful inmate who had earned officers’ respect, ultimately changing into a barber for workers on the jail.

“The very idea of ‘corrections’ implies that we would like incarcerated folks to alter their methods,” Timothy Lancaster, a former officer on the jail the place Mr. Dorsey was held, wrote in a recent column in The Kansas City Star. “Executing Dorsey would dishonor the onerous work he has performed to satisfy that goal.”