Mother in Ashford fends off raccoon that attacked her daughter

ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) – An animal management officer reported {that a} youngster was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford.

“It was wrapping its arms round my leg,” she defined. “It actually harm.”

State police mentioned they responded to the incident on Fitts Street to help the officer.

Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance digicam:

A lady was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The household gave Channel 3 video of the assault.

It occurred round 7:55 a.m. on Friday.

“I used to be going out to get on the bus and a racoon was there and tried to assault me,” mentioned 5-year-old Rylee MacNamara of Ashford. “It didn’t need to go off of my leg.”

Rylee MacNamara mentioned she and her mom suffered some chew marks and scratches earlier than her mom was in a position to yank the animal off her.

Panicking, Logan, Rylees mom, screams for assist.

“It’s a rabid racoon, get some assist!,” mentioned Logan.

The raccoon ran off into the woods after she threw it off.

There’s no phrase but on if the animal was rabid.

“I assumed possibly she slammed her finger within the door. I undoubtedly wasn’t anticipating to see a racoon wrapped round her leg,” Logan mentioned.

The 2 went to the hospital, acquired rabies photographs, and had been again dwelling in a few hours.

“We simply form of panicked at first. I used to be extra scared than something,” mentioned Logan.

Neighbor, Jessica Gessay, isn’t stunned this occurred.

“These woods round right here… I worry them. There’s issues out right here. Animals, wild animals issues like that,” mentioned Jessica.

“It’s disturbing that it will be that near our homes,” added Dave Frank, Ashford.

Animal management spent Friday morning within the woods to attempt to observe down the animal. Nevertheless, it was nowhere to be discovered.

The Macnamara’s may take it into their very own arms by setting traps round the home.

Rylee and Logan will head again to the hospital each couple of days for the following two weeks to get extra photographs.

They Macnamara’s additionally say their youngsters received’t be allowed outdoors alone within the close to future.

An animal management officer reported {that a} youngster was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford.

An animal management officer reported {that a} youngster was bitten by a raccoon in Ashford.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.